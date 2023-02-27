Arnold Schwarzenegger told us he’d be back—but we didn’t know it would be on Netflix. The former governor of California and action movie icon will star in his first ever television series on the streaming service. The eight-episode series will premiere May 25.

Fubar will see Schwarzenegger star as a former CIA operative who learns his daughter has become one as well when the two are forced to join forces. The series will strive to reproduce the mix of action and humor that Schwarzenegger’s string of hits in the late 1980s and 1990s were known for.

“Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is,” Schwarzenegger said in a statement. “Fubar will kick your ass and make you laugh—and not just for two hours. You get a whole season.”

Schwarzenegger is far removed from his days as a leading actor, but with box office grosses of more than $4 billion over the course of his career and several franchises to his name, he’s still a major star.

The Fubar trailer shows him in familiar territory, smoking cigars, firing weapons, skirting corners on a motorcycle, and walking away from an actual dumpster fire.

In addition to leading the series, Schwarzenegger will serve as a producer on Fubar. Nick Santora, who worked on Prison Break and Reacher, created the series in association with Skydance Television. Monica Barbaro, Jay Baruchel, and Fortune Feimster will costar.