Joe Biden’s haul of presidential gifts last year was worth $46,000 and included fancy pens, leather boots, and a solar wristwatch

President Joe Biden received more than $46,000 in gifts from foreign leaders in his first year in office, according to an annual report from the US State Department’s chief protocol officer.

Foreign officials gave Biden 22 gifts worth more than $100, including four pen-related gifts, the report says. The gifts ranged in value from $433 to $12,000 — both of those were pens.

The gifts belong to the US government, so most are transferred to the National Archives and Records Administration for safe keeping, though Biden has the option of buying them back from the taxpayers. In 2021, Secretary of State Antony Blinken repaid the government $1,457 to purchase gifts he received from Pope Francis.

Often, the items reveal the personalities of both the giver and the recipient. During Donald Trump’s administration, foreign leaders wooed him with gifts including a Louis Vuitton golf bag from French President Emmanuel Macron and a gold-framed portrait of Trump himself from then-Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Here are some of the most expensive and unique gifts Biden received in 2021: