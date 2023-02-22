British man pleads guilty to stealing 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs

Talk about a sweet tooth.

A U.K. man has pleaded guilty to theft and criminal damage after stealing 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs earlier this month.

The West Mercia Police Department in Worcester, U.K., tweeted out the news that the arrest was made on Feb. 11. The chocolates were stolen from an industrial unit in Telford.

Joby Pool says he used a metal grinder to break into the unit, attaching the cab full of goodies to a stolen truck and driving away. Police caught him a bit down the road.

“The eggs-travagent theft took place on Saturday 11 February,” the West Mercia Police tweeted. “Along with the crème eggs, a number of other chocolate varieties were also stolen.”

Unable to resist a good pun, the local firefighters replied “Eggcellent work by all involved.”

The stolen chocolate is valued at roughly 40,000 British pounds, or approximately $48,000.

Pool is expected to be sentenced next month.

The eggs are a big Easter treat and a hot seller at this time of year. Six years ago, Cadbury introduced an Oreo Creme egg that nearly broke the internet in the U.S. as fans howled that they were only available in Canada and Britain.

The next year, the company whipped consumers into a frenzy by offering a Willy Wonka–like prize for U.K. consumers who found a white chocolate version of the candy, worth up to 2,000 British pounds.