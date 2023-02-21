Success ·Christine Lagarde

European Central Bank chief says she’s been surrounded by men for her entire career: ‘It’s something that is always disappointing’

BYZoe Schneeweiss and Bloomberg
February 21, 2023, 7:22 PM UTC
Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), speaks to the media following a meeting of the ECB Governing Council on February 2, 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany.
Andreas Rentz—Getty Images

Christine Lagarde said being one of just two women in the European Central Bank’s 26-member Governing Council is something she’s used to, while highlighting that a more balanced group would produce better results.

“I was a woman in many circles of men,” the ECB’s first female president told Finnish TV during a non-monetary-policy meeting this week in the Nordic country. 

“When I was a lawyer, I was surrounded by men. When I was chairman of Baker McKenzie, my board was male dominated. When I became finance minister, I was surrounded by men. When I joined the IMF, I was surrounded by men — so it’s not something that is new for me, but it’s something that is always disappointing. Because we do a much better job when we are better represented — both genders: male and female.”

Lagarde’s 2019 appointment to lead the ECB was a landmark event in improving gender diversity in economic policymaking, though she remains in the minority — both in her own institution and internationally. The Frenchwoman has made no secret of her push for diversity at the Frankfurt-based central bank.  

“In all the positions that I’ve had — and I want to continue to do that — I want to make sure that women get promoted, that they get a chance and if they have the talent and if they want it, they are given a chance,” she said. “But it is tough.”

