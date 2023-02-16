Biden and Xi will have a balloon summit: ‘We’re not looking for a new Cold War’

President Joe Biden sought to ease public concerns about a spate of aerial objects over the US in recent weeks, saying he intends to speak with President Xi Jinping of China to defuse tensions over the military downing of an alleged Chinese spy balloon.

Biden said Thursday that intelligence agencies have no indication three other downed objects were foreign surveillance aircraft but also promised to create new parameters designed to secure US airspace. He also vowed to “responsibly manage” competition with China “so that it doesn’t veer into conflict.”

“We’re not looking for a new Cold War, but I make no apologies, and we will compete,” Biden said in remarks at the White House, his first extended effort to publicly address the uproar caused by the episodes.

Biden didn’t say when he plans to speak to Xi.

Bipartisan Pressure

Biden has faced bipartisan pressure to provide Americans with more information about the alleged Chinese spy balloon downed by a US fighter jet on Feb. 4 after crossing the US mainland, as well as three other unidentified objects that were shot out of the skies over Alaska, Canada and Lake Huron in the following days.

The president said those objects weren’t related to the balloon incident and were likely tied to commercial or research ventures. But he added that the administration hasn’t determined definitively what they are because the debris hasn’t yet been recovered. He said he acted “out of an abundance of caution” in downing the other mystery objects.

“We don’t have any evidence that there has been a sudden increase in number of objects in the sky,” Biden said. Rather, he said the US military and civil aviation authorities have spotted more objects after making radar systems more sensitive following the suspected Chinese balloon’s cross-country trip.

Biden sought to defend his handling of the balloon incident in response to Chinese condemnation, which included sanctions imposed on US defense contractors. He said the downing of the balloon had sent “a clear message” that violations of US sovereignty are “unacceptable.”

“I hope we are going to get to the bottom of this, but I make no apologies for taking down that balloon,” Biden said.

New parameters Biden directed the government to create are intended to establish a better inventory of unmanned airborne objects and implement measures to better detect man-made objects in US airspace. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also work with other nations to establish global norms on launching those devices and securing high-altitude spaces.

Biden’s address came before he leaves the country for a Feb. 20 trip to Poland around the one-year mark of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The White House had faced calls from Republicans and Democrats in Congress to provide more information to lawmakers and the public. The administration has provided closed-door briefings to members on Capitol Hill, but lawmakers have said the information should be public and that officials should provide more of it.