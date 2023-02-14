These are the donors who gave the most in 2022, according to The Philanthropy 50, an annual ranking compiled by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. A searchable database with more information on the donors and their beneficiaries is available at philanthropy.com.

1. Bill Gates Microsoft co-founder $5.1 billion Biggest gift: $5.1 billion to Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation ____ 2. Michael Bloomberg Founder of Bloomberg financial news company $1.7 billion Biggest gift: Various ____ 3. Warren Buffett Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway $758.8 million Biggest gift: $474.3 million to Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation ____ 4. Jacklyn and Miguel Bezos President of Bezos Family Foundation (Jacklyn) and retired engineer (Miguel) $710.5 million Biggest gift: $710.5 million to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center ____ 5. John and Laura Arnold Retired hedge-fund manager (John) and former lawyer (Laura) $617 million Biggest gift: $617 million to Laura and John Arnold Foundation ____ 6. Ruth DeYoung Kohler II John Michael Kohler Arts Center director $440 million Biggest gift: $440 million to Ruth Foundation for the Arts ____ 7. Sergey Brin Google co-founder $411.4 million Biggest gift: $274.3 million to Sergey Brin Family Foundation ____ 8. Denny Sanford Banker $333 million Biggest gift: $150 million to University of California at San Diego ____ 9. Alice Clark Businesswoman $321.8 million Biggest gift: $321.8 million to A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation ____ 10. Harry and Linda Fath Businessman and wife $275.3 million Biggest gift(s): $50 million apiece to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati, Catholic Inner City Schools Education Foundation, Notre Dame Law School, St. Xavier High School, Xavier University ____ 11. Pierre and Pam Omidyar Founder of eBay and wife $266 million Biggest gift: Various ____ 12. George Roberts Co-founder of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts international investment firm $205 million Biggest gift: $140 million to Claremont McKenna College ____ 13. Leonard Lauder Chairman emeritus of the Estee Lauder Companies $188.3 million Biggest gift: $125 million to University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine ____ 14. Sobrato Family Real estate developers $167.5 million Biggest gift: $164 million to Sobrato Family Foundation ____ 15. Audrey Steele Burnand Former foundation director $165.8 million Biggest gift: $106 million to Hoag Hospital Foundation ____ 16. John and Kathy Schreiber Financier and wife $125 million Biggest gift: $100 million to Loyola University Chicago ____ 17. Jeff Bezos Amazon founder $122.2 million Biggest gift: Various ____ 18. Irwin and Joan Jacobs Qualcomm co-founder and wife $105.5 million Biggest gift: $75 million to Joan and Irwin Jacobs Fund at the Jewish Community Foundation of San Diego ____ 19. Edward Avedisian Clarinetist $104.8 million Biggest gift: $100 million to Boston University Aram V. Chobanian & Edward Avedisian School of Medicine ____ 20. Brian Chesky Airbnb co-founder $103.3 million Biggest gift: $100 million to Barack Obama Foundation ____ 21. (tie) Gerry Lenfest Lenfest Communications founder $100 million Biggest gift(s): $50 million apiece to Lenfest Institute for Journalism and Museum of the American Revolution ____ 21. (tie) Marvin Mann Businessman $100 million Biggest gift: $100 million to Samford University ____ 21. (tie) John Paulson Hedge fund founder $100 million Biggest gift: $100 million New York University ____ 24. Craig Newmark Craigslist founder $81 million Biggest gift: $81 million to Craig Newmark Foundation and Craig Newmark Philanthropic Fund ____ 25. Stuart and Molly Sloan Investor and wife $78 million Biggest gift: $78 million to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center ____ 26. David Baldwin Businessman $74.3 million Biggest gift: $12.7 million to Community Foundation Tampa Bay ____ 27. Anthony Wood Roku founder $71.5 million Biggest gift: $48.2 million to WoodNext Philanthropies ____ 28. Eric and Wendy Schmidt Former Google CEO and wife $68.2 million Biggest gift: $47 million to Schmidt Ocean Institute ____ 29. Fred Smith FedEx founder $65 million Biggest gift: $65 million to Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation ____ 30. Richard and Melanie Lundquist Real estate developers $62.8 million Biggest gift: $50 million to McPherson College ____ 31. Adrienne Arsht Businesswoman $62.4 million Biggest gift: $25 million Atlantic Council ____ 32. (tie) Marc and Lynne Benioff Salesforce founder and wife $60 million Biggest gift: $60 million to University of California at Santa Barbara ____ 32. (tie) Stewart and Judy Colton Business owners $60 million Biggest gift: $50 million to University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine ____ 34. Joseph Gebbia Jr. Airbnb co-founder $58.6 million Biggest gift: $25 million to American Friends of the Ocean Cleanup ____ 35. Robert and Karen Hale Granite Telecommunications co-founder and wife $58.5 million Biggest gift: $52.3 million to Fox Rock Foundation ____ 36. Tilman Fertitta Restaurateur $55.5 million Biggest gift: $50 million to University of Houston Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine ____ 37. Richard and Nancy Kinder Businessman and wife $55.4 million Biggest gift: Kinder Foundation ____ 38. (tie) Jon and Mindy Gray Financier and wife $55 million Biggest gift: $55 million University of Pennsylvania ____ 38. (tie) Roy and Diana Vagelos Physician-scientist $55 million Biggest gift: $55 million to Barnard Colllege ____ 40. (tie) Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Nvidia Corporation founder $50 million Biggest gift: $50 million to Oregon State University Foundation ____ 40. (tie) Thomas Kline Lawyer $50 million Biggest gift: $50 million to Thomas R. Kline School of Law of Duquesne University ____ 40. (tie) Peter Paulsen Real estate developer $50 million Biggest gift: $50 million to PeaceHealth ____ 43. John Metz and Ali Khan Art collector and husband $46 million Biggest gift: $46 million to Miami University ____ 44. Gordon and Joyce Davis Businessman and wife $45.7 million Biggest gift: $44 million to Texas Tech University ____ 45. Harriet Macomber Investor $45 million Biggest gift: $45 million to Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines ____ 46. John Martinson Investor $44.7 million Biggest gift: $25.4 million to Purdue University ____ 47. David and Kathleen LaCross Businessman and wife $44 million Biggest gift: $44 million to University of Virginia Darden School of Business ____ 48. Bastian Family Farmers $41.3 million Biggest gift: $41.3 million to Utah State University ____ 49. (tie) David Frederick and Sophia Lynn Lawyer $40 million Biggest gift: $35 million to University of Oxford ____ 49. (tie) Murry Gerber Businessman $40 million Biggest gift: $40 million to Augustana College