Canada is looking for ‘the object’ it shot down but it’s in a huge area in the frozen Yukon

Canada is searching for the object shot down in its far north on Saturday but the weather is posing challenges, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Significant military and police resources are deployed in “searching for and hopefully finding the object” Trudeau told reporters Monday in Whitehorse, Yukon, adding that teams are in place to assess what was on board and whether any of it is hazardous material.

The prime minister said the search is being conducted in a “fairly large area” of Yukon, one of three territories in Canada’s north. He said it’s roughly between the towns of Dawson City and Mayo.

The object was shot down by a US plane on Saturday, acting on authorization from Trudeau. It is the fourth airborne object shot down in North American airspace over the past week, starting with a large balloon that US officials have said was a surveillance craft sent by China.

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said the object shot down over Yukon is “potentially similar” to that balloon, but smaller and cylindrical in shape.

Trudeau said “obviously there is some sort of pattern” in the four objects being located and shot down within days of each other, but cautioned it will take time to recover all of the material and analyze where it came from.

“The fact that we are seeing this in a significant degree over the past week is a cause for interest and close attention,” he said.

The Canadian leader was in Yukon for a previously-scheduled trip commemorating the 50-year anniversary of an Indigenous land claims and self-governance agreement, as well as a Liberal Party fundraiser.