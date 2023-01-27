YouTube influencer sparks outrage saying ‘if you don’t have a Lamborghini in your 20s, you should have a ‘serious’ talk with yourself’

Earning enough money to buy a Lamborghini is “so incredibly easy.”

That’s according to one 24-year-old YouTube influencer who has sparked fury online.

Sebastian Ghiorghiu, who has over 800,000 subscribers on the platform, said in a podcast clip that $200,000 is “chump change.”

He added: “If you’re a guy in your 20s and you don’t have a Lamborghini, you should actually sit down and have a serious discussion with yourself as to why you don’t have a Lambo.”

“There’s so much money out there,” he continued. “And $200,000, relative to what is out there in circulation and what you can grab, especially now with A.I. tools that you can leverage like never before, $200,000 is chump change.”

bro these people can’t be real pic.twitter.com/iZkEKR2iKn — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) January 22, 2023

The video subsequently went viral on Twitter and TikTok with netizens ridiculing the influencer for his views.

Some mulled over the YouTuber’s background, with one person writing: “these ‘people’ are born into a family that’s already been rich for generations and be like ‘damn why can’t others just do the same.’”

Others took issue with his emphasis on having a Lamborghini above all else. “Even if there’s a lot of money out there, if spending 200k on a lambo is something so crucial to you then you should reconsider a lot of stuff,” a Twitter user added.

“It’s funny with these ‘Everyone can have this and there’s no reason they couldn’t’ people because if everyone had a lambo it’d just be a normal car,” another wrote.

In a longer clip of the podcast posted to his TikTok, Ghiorghiu adds “ “People will say I’m out of touch with reality, and they can suck it, because it’s not true.”

“I’ve seen a lot now and I’m like, OK, so $200,000 is literally pocket change,” he says.

It’s safe to say, it’s not exactly pocket change. The median household income in the U.S. was $70,784 in 2021, according to the census bureau.

Who is Sebastian Ghiorghiu?

Ghiroghiu is a finance YouTuber from Arizona. He describes himself on his website as a self-made millionaire and serial entrepreneur, while on his Twitter he emphasizes his real estate background and “most importantly, Nice guy.”

His most popular YouTube videos feature him explaining how he makes money in a short time frame, how he stays productive and advising his followers on how to also make it into the top 1% at an early age.

In one video, he takes viewers through his life and career, explaining that his parents migrated from Romania in the 1980s and that he was raised on a low income. Some of his first jobs included working at Taco Bell and at a car wash, at which point he began flipping cars.

His various “hustles” include creating a Google ad agency, which he claims is “the fastest growing google ads agency on the planet,” according to his LinkedIn.

His other money-making ventures include running his YouTube page and “dropshipping,” a form of retail business where the seller accepts orders from customers without keeping stock to hand.

He claims to have made $8 million in just 6 years and reportedly owned 9 nine cars by the age of 19.