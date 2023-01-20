The teams that will face off in Super Bowl LVII won’t be determined for another nine days, but that’s not stopping the sponsors of the game from getting the most bang for their buck.

Super Bowl commercials are often as highly anticipated by viewers as the game itself. And, given the high price for airtime in the game, many companies make long-term productions out of the spots, launching teasers and even full versions of their ads long before kickoff.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the best ads (and teasers) that are out already.

FanDuel

Rob Gronkowski is roped into kicking a field goal live during the Super Bowl for a $10 million payout to users. He teases an upcoming cameo from former Patriots teammate Adam Vinatieri saying, “I better call Vinatieri.”

Downy

The fabric softener has people guessing which celebrity is beneath the hoodie in this teaser spot. (A certain star of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones is the current odds on favorite.)

Michelob Ultra

Budweiser no longer has a lock on beer ads during the game, so Mich Ultra is leaning heavily into a Caddyshack-themed ad, with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo doing his best imitation of Bill Murray’s Carl Spackler groundskeeper, USWNT’s Alex Morgan pouring a beer from her golf bag and boxer Canelo Alvarez zipping around in a beer golf cart.

PopCorners

The snack brand will reunite the stars of Breaking Bad in character. Aaron Paul is featured in the teaser.

Heinekin 0.0

To promote its nonalcoholic beer (and cross-promote the upcoming film Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania), Heineken has enlisted an in-character Paul Rudd, having a sip before he’s called into action.