A Taco Bell customer in Colorado has gone to hospital after he allegedly consumed rat poison inside a burrito.

There is now an “open and active investigation” according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s office, which is viewing surveillance footage as it looks into exactly how the substance ended up in the to-go order.

Earlier that day, the unidentified man argued with a staff member at the branch in Aurora over a broken soda machine and allegedly demanded “something free.” The incident was reported to police, but they determined that no crime had been committed.

Around 7 p.m. that day, the man “became violently ill” and called 911 shortly after eating his food, which included three bean burritos and one extra given to him for free because of the soda machine incident.

“Right now what we’re looking at is if the rat poison was actually put into his food at the restaurant. We don’t know if it was, at this point in time,” said Sheriff Deputy John Bartmann, per CBS Colorado.

“That hospital said they had a patient who has possibly consumed rat poison in his food from the same restaurant,” added Bartmann.

Taco Bell denies allegations

The case has been categorized as a “criminal attempt homicide,” and Bartmann added that there was enough poison added that “it would have been very serious to our victim’s health.”

According to the branch’s manager Lary Swift, the customer causes problems in the restaurant on a regular basis, including one incident where he threw a taco at an employee.

She added: “We don’t carry poison in the restaurant… We didn’t do anything like that. It didn’t even add up. It’s ridiculous.”

Taco Bell said in a statement: “The safety of customers and team members is a priority. The franchisee who owns and operates this location has informed us that they are working with local authorities in their investigation.”

The customer is believed to have now recovered from the incident.