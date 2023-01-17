January marks the turning of a new leaf for many. It’s why job search sites typically see a jump in activity at this time of year.

For job seekers, it means that first impressions really are key to standing out among the crowd.

And although many offices are open (at least in a hybrid capacity), employers are still largely conducting interviews remotely to save time and hassle.

In principle, apart from the dreaded hand-shake debate on how hard you should grip a prospective employer’s hand, this shouldn’t be too different from pre-pandemic interviews; You flip open your laptop in uncomfortably smart attire to answer questions about your CV.

In reality, a poor connection or inability to join the call will offer a poor first impression, and it’s much harder to convey your personality through a screen.

“Candidates have to work much harder to convey their personalities and energy without the benefit of the multitude of non-verbal clues that help us to build rapport in a real-life setting,” cautions Saira Demmer, CEO of SF Recruitment.

“There are also typically fewer opportunities for small talk so meetings can feel more functional, making it all the more important to break the ice early on. And that’s all if the technology actually works!”

With that being said there are still ways to make a great first impression and nail your interview from the comfort of your home.

Don’t rush

Without the need to commute to a job interview, it’s easy to be relaxed about time-keeping. Plus, there are so many distractions at home that there’s a real risk of losing track of time by getting caught up in tasks like doing laundry.

So as soon as you’re given a time for your interview, block some time off in your calendar before it.

“A job interview requires you to be mentally ready,” says Jill Cotton, career trends expert at Glassdoor. “Set aside at least 30 minutes before the interview time to clear your mind of everything else and read through your notes.”

Not only does this give you a bit of breathing space, it also saves you from being scheduled into another meeting with your current employer just before the interview.

Technology is temperamental, so James Barrett, managing director of recruitment firm Michael Page Technology suggests using that spare time for a quick “tech check”.

“Check which platform you’re going to be using, be it Teams or Zoom, and ensure your feed is clear and audio is working. A cursory check of the Wi-Fi before kick-off will also help you keep your cool and focus on your skills and abilities rather than your connection,” he adds.

Don’t forget the basics

Although we’re almost three years into remote working, job hunters shouldn’t relax and forget the basics when interviewing remotely. “Position yourself in a well-lit, quiet space that won’t be interrupted, and if your laptop isn’t plugged in, be sure it is charged,” stresses Demmer.

Over time, many have become more relaxed about showing off their homes on video calls. However, whether you like it or not, even your backdrop creates a first impression.

While this isn’t necessarily all bad, you might not want your prospective employer to see your collection of cat toys, magnets or unwashed clothing.

“Keep the camera lens focused primarily on yourself rather than panning out to show your whole living room, no matter how tidy it is, as this creates distractions. You want the interviewer fully focused on you and your sparkling personality,” says Demmer.

Be engaging

While you may be rearing to go and full of adrenaline ahead of your interview, it’s likely that the person on the other side of the camera isn’t feeling quite as perky. Remember, you could be the fifth candidate they interviewed that day.

“Be ready to tell your story in an engaging and positive way that cuts through the monotony of an otherwise two-dimensional media,” suggests Demmer.

Other ways of engaging with the interviewer include maintaining eye contact, using your hands to express yourself (for which you will need to conduct the interview on a computer, not a tablet), and speaking clearly.

Online interviews give you more time to gather your thoughts and make your answers more engaging thanks to slight delays in audio.

“Think of these less like awkward silences and more like opportunities to show off your knowledge of the role and company, and, most importantly, your confidence and personality,” says Barrett.

Be authentic, but only as authentic as you want your employer to see

“With a virtual world between you, it can be easier to be the candidate you think the hiring manager wants rather than your authentic self,” says Cotton.

But really, authenticity is important both for businesses and for the long-term happiness of workers. “So if you pretend to be someone you aren’t online, you risk not liking the role in the future,” she cautions.

Although employers will want to see you have the skills to do the job you’re applying for, they also want to know if you’re culturally a good fit. “Opening up and giving insight into who you are as a person is crucial. Interviewers want to see if you are the right person for the role,” Cotton adds.

But treat authenticity with caution.

Just because you live for all things Disney, that doesn’t need to be reflected in what you’re wearing.

“Choose smart clothing that you would be comfortable wearing at a real-life interview,” Demmer says.

Even though your prospective employer can only see you from the waist up, dressing smarter can help put you in the right mindset for an interview when you’re otherwise in the comforts of your home.

And when it’s done, remember to disconnect fully and ensure your camera is turned off before showing off your genuine reaction to how the interview went. “You need to make sure your sigh of relief at the end of the interview isn’t overheard,” Cotton adds.