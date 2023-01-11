Jennifer Coolidge’s Golden Globes speech gave a glimpse into Hollywood’s brutal battle for survival

Jennifer Coolidge is fast becoming America’s sweetheart thanks to her award-winning performance in The White Lotus—but it hasn’t always been that way.

The actor has waited in the wings of Hollywood stardom since she arrived on the scene as “Stifler’s mom” in American Pie in 1999, before gathering legions of fans courtesy of comedy supporting roles in Legally Blonde and Friends.

But it seems the White Lotus star has now been welcomed into the Hollywood elite, presenting at the Golden Globes in California last night and then taking home the prize for best actress in a limited series.

Coolidge used her acceptance speech to highlight her battle to scrape a living in the brutal world of Hollywood, which eventually resulted in her landing a Golden Globe.

In her customary skittish style, she said: “There are five people in this room who kept me going for 20 years with these little jobs.

“I didn’t know anybody and it [acting] was this thing that wasn’t going anywhere, and then there were these people who would give me these cute little jobs and it would just be enough to get to the next one and the next one.

“I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger person, but what happened is they get sort of fizzled by life. And then you get older and think, Oh, what’s going to happen?”

As well as thanking Ryan Murphy, Michael Patrick King, and Reese Witherspoon, she told the tearful White Lotus creator Mike White that he had “given [her] hope” and “changed [her] life in a million different ways.”

With casting agents at her beck and call, Coolidge was asked what “the ultimate, dream role for [her] now” would be.

“I’ve always wanted to play a dolphin,” she answered.

How to keep going like Coolidge

Motivation expert Cassandra Andrews, who has worked with clients across the globe, including Harvard University and Barclays Bank, said: “Individuals must consider and understand what their core motivators are—be it security, belonging, making a difference or recognition, so that over time we don’t become demotivated.

“Jennifer Coolidge’s speech is testament to someone that is embracing their motivators. She has total clarity around what drives her, and every role is taking her one step closer to her goal.

“Consider what motivates you and what your mission is. If you are feeling overwhelmed and despondent, make sure that you prioritize taking care of yourself, and this starts by talking compassionately to yourself.”