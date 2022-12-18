It all comes down to this.

After nearly a month of play and the elimination of 30 other teams, the winner of the 2022 World Cup will be determined today.

Argentina (and Messi) will face France (and Giroud) for the honors after an exciting run in the semi-finals earlier this week. And it’s shaping up to be one hell of a game.

Oddsmakers are split—and have the games evenly matched. (Argentina is given a 35% chance of winning. France has a 34% chance.) And there’s a 31% chance of extra time, which will string out the tension even further. If this World Cup has taught fans anything, though, it’s to expect the unexpected.

Typically, Sunday is about a different kind of football in the U.S., but, this week, American sports fans just might make an exception. Hoping to catch up with the beautiful sport’s most prestigious match? Here’s what you need to know for the final round of the 2022 World Cup

When do the finals in the 2022 World Cup take place? And what channel is airing the match?

Sunday, Dec. 18

Argentina vs. France, 10:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

Can I watch the 2022 World Cup finals if I don’t have a cable subscription?

Yes. While early rounds aired on FS1, the final will, of course, be carried on Fox’s broadcast channel, as well as Telemundo. Both channels can be picked up via an over the air antenna in most cities, meaning you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home. Note, however, that you won’t be able to watch games on FS1, which will carry a number of games for English audiences.

How do I stream the 2022 World Cup finals if I don’t have a cable subscription?

Any of these options should work:

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service is the streaming home of the World Cup, carrying all 64 games with Spanish broadcasts. There will also be on-demand broadcasts of completed games. (Note there’s no English broadcast alternative that has yet been announced. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling lower-tiered “Orange” plan will run you $35 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $50 per month. You’ll have a seven-day free trial first—and right now, the cord-cutting service is cutting the first month’s bill in half.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

What happens if the teams are tied at the finish of the finals of the World Cup?

Obviously, this game can’t end in a tie. Should the teams be tied after 90 minutes of regulation play, the game goes into 30 minutes of extra time. If things are still unsettled after 120 minutes of total play, a penalty shootout occurs. Each side will take turns shooting the ball from the penalty spot as the goalkeeper tries to stop the shot. The team that scores the most goals out of five tries wins.

If things are still even after those five kicks, the shootout continues until “one team has scored a goal more than the other from the same number of kicks,” according to FIFA.