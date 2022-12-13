Pity your company’s HR department for the next two days.

FIFA cares not about deadlines, meetings, or responsibilities. And it ignores all corporate timetables. Scheduling the World Cup semifinals in the middle of the week is the global equivalent of the NFL deciding to play the AFC and NFC championship games on a Tuesday afternoon.

Portugal (and Rolando) is out. Argentina (and Messi) is still going strong. But the big news, of course, is Morocco’s progression into the semis, the first African team to ever advance that far.

The France vs. Morocco game is, hands down, the most anticipated game of the semifinals. France is the defending champion, while Morocco’s underdog story is captivating, even to nonsoccer fans.

Unable to sneak away, whether it’s to the local sports bar or your own living room? Here’s what you need to know to still be able to watch the semifinal round of the 2022 World Cup

What is the schedule for the semifinals in the 2022 World Cup?

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Argentina vs. Croatia, 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

Wednesday, Dec. 14

France vs. Morocco, 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

When will the third-place playoff and final game of the 2022 World Cup take place?

The losers of the semifinal matches will face off on Dec. 17 at 10:00 a.m. ET to battle for third-place bragging rights.

This year’s final match will take place on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Can I watch the 2022 World Cup finals if I don’t have a cable subscription?

Yes. While early rounds aired on FS1, the semifinals (and finals) will be carried on Fox’s broadcast channel, as well as Telemundo. Both channels can be picked up via an over the air antenna in most cities, meaning you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home. Note, however, that you won’t be able to watch games on FS1, which will carry a number of games for English audiences.

How can I stream the 2022 World Cup finals if I don’t have a cable subscription?

There are a variety of options.

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service is the streaming home of the World Cup, carrying all 64 games with Spanish broadcasts. There will also be on-demand broadcasts of completed games. (Note there’s no English broadcast alternative that has yet been announced.) You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling lower-tiered “Orange” plan will run you $35 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $50 per month. You’ll have a seven-day free trial first—and right now, the cord-cutting service is cutting the first month’s bill in half.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

What happens if the teams are tied at the finish of the semifinals of the World Cup?

As you might expect, these games can’t end in a draw.

Should the teams be tied after 90 minutes of regulation play, the game goes into 30 minutes of extra time. If things are still unsettled after 120 minutes of total play, a penalty shootout occurs. Each side will take turns shooting the ball from the penalty spot as the goalkeeper tries to stop the shot. The team that scores the most goals out of five tries wins.

If things are still even after those five kicks, the shootout continues until “one team has scored a goal more than the other from the same number of kicks,” according to FIFA.