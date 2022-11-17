The Green Bay Packers haven’t had the best of seasons so far, with a five-game losing streak overshadowing much of the first half of the season.

Last week, though, the team organized and overcame the Dallas Cowboys in overtime and fans are hoping that Aaron Rogers and company are going to remain strong into the post-season. The first test of that comes tonight when the Tennessee Titans make the journey up to Lambeau Field.

Green Bay is the favorite in the first game of Week 11 of the NFL’s 2022-2023 season—but not by a lot. A win, though, would give the team momentum, while the Titans are looking to expand their lead over the Colts in the AFC South.

Here’s how to watch and what to expect from Thursday night games tonight and moving forward.

Which NFL teams are playing on Thursdays this season?

NFL ratings haven’t been what Amazon had hoped so far this year. But tonight’s matchup could go a long way to overcoming that deficit. Here’s who’s playing this week and future Thursdays, with a reminder that the home team is listed second.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Tennessee Titans vs Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Nov. 24

New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Thursday, Dec. 1

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Dec. 8

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Dec. 15

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Dec. 22

Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Dec. 29

Dallas Cowboys vs Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Can I watch NFL Thursday night games for free on broadcast television?

Only if you live in Green Bay or Nashville.

The home towns of the two teams that are playing on any particular Thursday have an opportunity to watch over the air. Simulcasts will be offered on broadcast networks, letting you watch for free with a good HD antenna.

But if you’re outside of the broadcast range of those stations, streaming is your only option.

Can I stream NFL Thursday night games live online if I don’t have an Amazon Prime account?

Amazon has exclusivity to virtually all Thursday night games for the next 11 years, preventing other streaming services from carrying them, so if you don’t have a Prime account, you might want to consider one. The Thanksgiving night game will be aired on NBC.

What changes is Amazon offering on the NFL games it airs?

Amazon uses its “X-Ray” technology to overlay stats and game updates using its, much like it offers information on which actors are in a scene during a film or TV show. An alternate stream is also available for younger audiences, with the YouTube troop Dude Perfect replacing the standard play-by-play and color commentary team.

Who is Amazon’s broadcast team?

Amazon has hired some of the most recognizable announcers and commentators as it jumps into the NFL. Al Michaels, who has called both Monday Night Football and Sunday Night Football, leads the team. Kirk Herbstreit, who has focused mainly on college games and been a key player on ESPN’s “College GameDay” program, is the color commentator. And All-Pro players Richard Sherman and Tony Gonzalez are analysts, alongside former Los Angeles Ram Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick, who played with nine teams during his career.

Will I be able to watch Thursday Night Football at my favorite bar or restaurant?

You will. Before the season started, Amazon struck a deal with DirecTV that allows more than 300,000 bars and restaurants around the country to air the game

Does the NFL offer any viewing packages to watch the Thursday night games?

There’s one alternative. The NFL App will let you stream games that are being broadcast locally in your market as well as any played in prime time.