The Twitter saga never ends. Now it’s time to figure out who’s going to lead this rodeo.

After Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter closed last Thursday, reports surfaced that several members of Twitter’s senior leadership had been fired, including the firm’s chief executive Parag Agrawal. Musk then claimed the company has no CEO, though he had dubbed himself “Chief Twit.” The Washington Post reported that internal staff directories now list him as the company’s chief executive, and a filing with the SEC on Monday identified Musk as the company’s current CEO.

But many observers believe that’s just a temporary title, until Musk decides in whose care he wants to put his $44 billion baby.

Several members of Musk’s inner circle also recently appeared in Twitter staff directories, according to the Washington Post. David Sacks, a fervent conservative donor and founding chief operating officer at Paypal, and Jason Calacanis, an internet entrepreneur and angel investor, were both listed as staff software engineers and had official corporate emails.

The Verge reported other new names in the company directory including Alex Spiro, Musk’s personal attorney who is now serving as Twitter’s unofficial general counsel, and Sriram Krishnan, a former product manager for Twitter who is now a venture capitalist at Andreessen Horowitz.

Musk’s inner circle and the Twitter executives that remain have been brainstorming ways to overhaul the platform, according to the Washington Post, from content moderation to layoffs.

So who will replace Musk once he gets bored with his shiny new toy or needs to return his attention to Tesla and SpaceX, the two other companies he already runs. The group of Musk acolytes tapped to help manage Twitter in recent days provides a good shortlist for who could eventually get the top job. Here’s a quick rundown of the contenders in the race to be Twitter’s next chief executive:

David Sacks

Sacks is a 50-year-old investor and CEO of Craft Ventures, a venture capital firm he co-founded in 2017. He has a track record of successful investments that include Facebook, Slack, Uber, and more, according to his website.

He also has experience rolling up his sleeves and springing into action with troubled companies. In January 2016, he stepped in as interim CEO for $4.5 billion SaaS startup Zenefits after regulators found several compliance issues. His takeover of the firm was praised by officials for “righting the ship.”

Sacks and Musk go way back to the days of PayPal, where Musk was briefly CEO and Sacks was the founding chief operating officer from 1999 to 2002. And of course, Sacks is a member of the formidable “PayPal mafia,” the group of former PayPal employees and founders who went on to create some of the most valuable tech companies.

Sacks has been an important and outspoken character throughout the drama that has been Musk’s Twitter acquisition and the lawsuit it spurred. He tweeted a middle finger to Twitter’s lawyers after he was subpoenaed, and followed it up with a video of a character in the film The Wolf of Wall Street peeing on a subpoena while yelling profanities to a cheering crowd.

He claimed to have nothing to do with the Twitter deal during an episode of his All-In podcast, and said he was being harassed by Twitter.

The New York Times reported that last Friday, Sacks was holding meetings at Twitter.

New Twitter CEO Checklist

– Open-source the algorithm

– Eliminate all bots

– Restore free speech

– Implement Coinbase policy on workplace politics

– Fire useless employees (50%?)

– No more company-wide days of rest (take vacation if you’re tired) — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) April 16, 2022

Jason Calacanis

Of all the would-be Twitter CEOs, angel investor Jason Calacanis’ ambitions are the least hidden.

“Put me in the game coach! Twitter CEO is my dream job,” Calacanis texted Musk in April, shortly after the news broke that the Tesla CEO was buying Twitter.

Calacanis is an investor in various technology startups, and co-host of the All-In Podcast & This Week in Startups Podcast. He’s been on the scene since the dot-com boom, cofounding a publishing company called Weblogs and selling it to AOL in 2005 for $30 million.

Calacanis was one of the first investors in Uber, putting $25,000 into the the fledgling ride-hailing service in 2009 — an investment that was worth $124 million by 2019, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The voluble, Brooklyn-raised investor’s text messages to Musk, including a now famous typo (“I’d jump on a grande for you”), surfaced as a result of lawsuit when Musk sought to back out of the Twitter acquisition.

In his texts, Calacanis’ fired off loads of suggestions to transform the social media platform, like making verification checks more accessible, requiring Twitter employees to work from the office two days a week, and giving content creators 100% of ad revenue up to their first $1 million. He also dubbed Twitter Blue, a $4.99 monthly subscription that gives users access to premium features, “an insane piece of shit.”

Sriram Krishnan

When it comes to hands-on experience with social media, it’s tough to beat Krishnan — he’s led product teams at Twitter, Facebook, and Snap.

Today, Krishnan is a crypto investor and partner at Andreessen Horowitz, the elite venture capital firm also known as a16z. He’s also well-known for running a chat show with his wife called the “Good Time Show” which has featured prominent figures such as Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and Steve Balmer.

Born in Chennai, India, Krishnan began his career at Microsoft in Redmond, Washington. After recent news reports mentioned his involvement with Twitter’s transition under the Musk regime, Krishnan tweeted that he was part of a group “temporarily” helping Musk, but that he was also “very much” still in his day job as a VC.

“I (and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen,” he said.

Krishnan was in charge of Facebook’s ad network and was poached by Snap in 2016 to run the company’s growth and revenue team. He then went to Twitter in 2017 to lead core consumer product teams, and drove Twitter user growth more than 20% year-over-year in roughly 2 years, according to his LinkedIn.

Now that the word is out: I’m helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people.



I ( and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/weGwEp8oga — Sriram Krishnan – sriramk.eth (@sriramk) October 30, 2022

Kayvon Beykpour

Kayvon Beykpour was the cofounder and CEO of Periscope, a video streaming app, which was acquired by Twitter in 2015. Due to decreased usage and expensive maintenance costs, the service was terminated in March 2021.

After the acquisition of Periscope, Beykpour became Twitter’s general manager of consumer products, leading an array of teams across product, engineering, design, and more, according to his LinkedIn.

Beykpour was fired by then-CEO Parag Agrawal in May 2022 as Twitter grappled with Musk’s planned takeover, The New York Times reported. He was replaced by Jay Sullivan, who was the VP of product at the time.

Reports from Axios say that Beykpour has been spotted at Twitter HQ now that Musk is in control.

Would Beykpour seize the CEO role as an opportunity for vindication after his ousting and the snuffing of Periscope? Or is he simply being a good soldier and providing helpful insight and advice to Twitter’s new owner?

The truth is that this isn’t how and when I imagined leaving Twitter, and this wasn’t my decision. Parag asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction. — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) May 12, 2022

Elon Musk

As mind-boggling as it may seem, you can’t count Musk out.

Musk is the chief executive of electric car company Tesla, spacecraft manufacturer SpaceX, and founder of transit infrastructure firm The Boring Company, Neuralink, artificial intelligence research lab OpenAI, and Twitter’s newest owner.

The 50-year-old South Africa native is the wealthiest person in the world according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He also cofounded PayPal, making him a member of the aforementioned “PayPal Mafia.” He sold the company to eBay in 2002 for $1.5 billion.

Now, he owns Twitter and has made headline after headline due to many abrupt changes to the organization. Since taking over, he has required engineers to print out code for review (and to subsequently shred it), enlisted Tesla engineers to examine Twitter’s code, and instructed engineers to reboot the defunct video-sharing app Vine by the end of the year.

Oh, and he wants to charge verified Twitter users $19.99 a year to keep their blue checkmark.

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

Musk appears intent on running Twitter himself in the short term. And given the rich price he just paid to acquire the company, and the extent of his plans for the service, that’s a reasonable, if not sustainable, course of action.

At some point however, it seems likely that Musk will want to pass the baton. And if you’re trying to predict who will get the nod, the list above is a good place to start.

But then again, we’re talking about Elon Musk.