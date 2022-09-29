The Miami Dolphins are undefeated so far in the 2022-2023 season—and they’ll look to extend that winning record against a struggling Cincinnati Bengals defense this week. If you’re hoping to watch the match-up, though, you’re almost certainly going to need an Amazon Prime account.

Amazon’s Thursday night game kicks off week four of the NFL season, and represents the third game in its 11-year, $1 billion bet on the NFL. The first game brought in more Prime sign-ups in three hours than any other day in its history, including Cyber Monday, Black Friday or Prime Day. And with a second Prime Day looming for 2022, curiosity seekers could continue to flow in.

While Amazon hasn’t reinvented the wheel when it comes to pro football broadcasting, it is putting its own stamp on the game, with alternate audio channels and more data points than the major networks offer.

Here’s a look at how to watch and what to expect from Thursday night games tonight and moving forward.

Which NFL teams are playing on Thursdays this season?

Miami looks to extend its streak this week—and so far, Cincinnati hasn’t proven to be an especially strong threat this season. Here are the teams playing this week and future Thursdays, with a reminder that the home team is listed second.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Miami Dolphins vs Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Oct. 6

Baltimore Colts vs Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Oct. 13

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Oct. 20

New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Oct. 27

Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Nov. 3

Philadelphia Eagles vs Houston Texans, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Nov. 10

Atlanta Falcons vs Charlotte Panthers, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Nov. 17

Tennessee Titans vs Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Nov. 24

New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Thursday, Dec. 1

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Dec. 8

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Dec. 15

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Dec. 22

Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Dec. 29

Dallas Cowboys vs Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Can I watch NFL Thursday night games for free on broadcast television?

You can, but you have to be in the right place at the right time.

If you’re in the home town of one of the two teams that are playing on any particular Thursday, you’ll likely have an opportunity to watch, even if you don’t have an Amazon Prime account. Simulcasts will be offered on broadcast networks, letting you watch for free with a good HD antenna.

But if you’re outside of the range of those stations, streaming is your only option.

Can I stream NFL Thursday night games live online if I don’t have an Amazon Prime account?

No. Other games offer a variety of streaming choices, but Amazon has exclusivity to virtually all Thursday night games, preventing other streaming services from carrying them. The only exception will be on Thanksgiving.

What changes will Amazon bring to the NFL games it airs?

Amazon is offering a twist on how NFL games are usually presented—and so far, Prime subscribers seem to love it.

For instance, it overlays stats and game updates using its “X-Ray” technology, much like it offers information on which actors are in a scene during a film or TV show. An alternate stream will also be made for younger audiences, with the YouTube troop Dude Perfect replacing the standard play-by-play and color commentary team.

Who is Amazon’s broadcast team?

Amazon has hired some of the most recognizable announcers and commentators as it jumps into the NFL. Al Michaels, who has called both Monday Night Football and Sunday Night Football, will lead the team. Kirk Herbstreit, who has focused mainly on college games and been a key player on ESPN’s “College GameDay” program, will be the color commentator. And All-Pro players Richard Sherman and Tony Gonzalez will be analysts, alongside former Los Angeles Ram Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick, who played with nine teams during his career.

Will I be able to watch Thursday Night Football at my favorite bar or restaurant?

You can. Before the season started, Amazon struck a deal with DirecTV that allows over 300,000 bars and restaurants around the country to air the game

Does the NFL offer any viewing packages to watch the Thursday night games?

In a sense. The NFL App will let you stream games that are being broadcast locally in your market as well as any played in prime time.