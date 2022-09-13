What to know about the new Omicron booster and flu shot season￼

Scheduling your Omicron booster and flu shot at the same time is not only safe, it’s smart, public health officials say.

Those 12 and older who received a COVID vaccination two months ago or longer—and who have finished their initial two-part vaccine series—are currently eligible for the new booster.

While it’s unsafe to receive two COVID shots at the same time or too close together, receiving the Omicron booster with the flu shot is safe. And it’s a good idea, experts contend, lest you get one shot and forget to make another appointment for the other.

Have questions before scheduling your new dose? We’ll do our best to answer some of them here. What does the new booster protect against? New bivalent boosters protect against the initial strain of COVID, in addition to currently circulating Omicron strains. The booster is expected to be effective against dominant strains BA.4, BA.5, and their offspring. Will the booster keep me from getting sick? Current COVID vaccines do a good job of protecting against severe illness, hospitalization, and death, but they may not prevent you from catching COVID or spreading it to others. How much does it cost? Like initial COVID shots, boosters were purchased by the federal government and are provided free of charge. While you may be asked to provide your insurance information when you receive a shot, you will not receive a bill. Those who do not have insurance can also receive COVID vaccines for free. Can I receive a different brand of booster? Yes. Those 18 and older can choose to receive a Moderna booster if they received a Pfizer primary series vaccination, and vice versa. Those 12-17 whose initial series was Moderna can choose to receive a Pfizer booster. Are there age restrictions on the new COVID boosters? Moderna’s Omicron booster is approved for those 18 and older, while Pfizer’s is approved for those 12 and older. When can I boost my child? Approval for boosters for children is expected in the coming weeks, federal health officials said earlier this month. Can I still get an “old” booster? No, but there’s no need. The old monovalent boosters, which targeted only the original strain of COVID, aren’t to be administered anymore to those 12 and older, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the new bivalent boosters include the ingredients of the first generation vaccine, plus added protection against Omicron variants. Where can I get a new booster? Not all pharmacies currently have doses of the updated booster. To find a location close to you that does, visit vaccine.gov and search for “newly authorized bivalent” boosters.