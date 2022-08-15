Travel IndustryBooksSmarter ShoppingSports
These are the most-changed baby names of the past five years

BYChris Morris
August 15, 2022, 4:10 PM UTC
The two most changed baby names of the past five years are made because of misspellings on the birth certificate.

It’s no secret that parents of newborns deal with sleep deprivation, but apparently that sometimes kicks in before they even leave the hospital.

A study of the most changed baby names over the past five years by The Washington Post finds that the two most changed names are made because of misspellings on the birth certificate.

“Issac” is the most changed name in the U.S., according to the Social Security Administration, as parents realize it’s actually spelled “Isaac.” And many parents who name their child “Chloe” accidentally list it as “Chole” on the birth certificate, necessitating a change.

Other changes come as people drop names that are no longer popular and instead select one that is … well, trending. (So, move over Isabella, Olivia’s coming through.)

Here’s a look at the most changed and most adopted names between January 2017 and March 2022.

RankMost Changed NamesMost adopted names
1IssacIsaac
2CholeChloe
3AidenSebastian
4ConnerWilliam
5ElliotOlivia
6MichaelMichael
7JamesElijah
8IsabellaMatthew
9SophiaConnor
10DavidJonathan

