Man fatally shoots self after fiery car crash into barricade near U.S. Capitol, police say

A man shot and killed himself after crashing his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday morning, according to Capitol Police.

The man drove his car into a vehicle barricade at East Capitol and Second streets just after 4 a.m., according to a new release from the law enforcement agency.

The man’s car became engulfed in flames as he was getting out of it. The man fired several shots into the air on East Capitol Street, then fatally shot himself, the agency said.

Officers located the man after hearing gunfire and were approaching him when he shot himself, the agency added. It doesn’t appear that officers fired their weapons.

There were no other injuries or deaths. It doesn’t appear that any members of Congress were targeted, as Congress is in recess, the agency said, adding that its investigators are looking into the man’s background.

The death investigation will be handled by D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated.