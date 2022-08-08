Some countries have dozens of companies that rank in the Fortune Global 500 list each year. China and the U.S. in particular dominate the list for 2022, as they have for several years. China (including Hong Kong) has a total of 136 companies on the list, and the U.S. has 124.

But other countries have only one that made this year’s list of top companies worldwide by revenue.

This year, 10 countries fit that category. In nine of those cases, the company in question belonged to the energy sector. And in some cases, those companies were truly enormous. Although Saudi Aramco was the only company from Saudi Arabia to make the list, that company also took the Fortune title of “most profitable,” with around $105 billion in profits, and ranked No. 6 on the list overall, with $400 billion in revenue in 2021.

Many of the companies on the list this year have long legacies in the Global 500. Equinor, from Norway, is making its 28th appearance this year, while Petronas in Malaysia is making its 26th.

Here are the 10 countries with only one Fortune Global 500 company.

1. Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 6

Revenue: $400 billion

Sector: Energy

2. Finland: Fortum

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 56

Revenue: $133 billion

Sector: Energy

3. Norway: Equinor

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 114

Revenue: $91 billion

Sector: Energy

4. Luxembourg: ArcelorMittal

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 153

Revenue: $77 billion

Sector: Materials

5. Thailand: PTT

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 177

Revenue: $71 billion

Sector: Energy

6. Malaysia: Petronas

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 216

Revenue: $60 billion

Sector: Energy

7. Indonesia: Pertamina

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 223

Revenue: $58 billion

Sector: Energy

8. Austria: OMV Group

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 330

Revenue: $42 billion

Sector: Energy

9. Turkey: Koç Holding

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 357

Revenue: $39 billion

Sector: Energy

10. Poland: PKN ORLEN Group

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 424

Revenue: $34 billion

Sector: Energy