These 10 countries have only one Fortune Global 500 company
Some countries have dozens of companies that rank in the Fortune Global 500 list each year. China and the U.S. in particular dominate the list for 2022, as they have for several years. China (including Hong Kong) has a total of 136 companies on the list, and the U.S. has 124.
But other countries have only one that made this year’s list of top companies worldwide by revenue.
This year, 10 countries fit that category. In nine of those cases, the company in question belonged to the energy sector. And in some cases, those companies were truly enormous. Although Saudi Aramco was the only company from Saudi Arabia to make the list, that company also took the Fortune title of “most profitable,” with around $105 billion in profits, and ranked No. 6 on the list overall, with $400 billion in revenue in 2021.
Many of the companies on the list this year have long legacies in the Global 500. Equinor, from Norway, is making its 28th appearance this year, while Petronas in Malaysia is making its 26th.
Here are the 10 countries with only one Fortune Global 500 company.
1. Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 6
Revenue: $400 billion
Sector: Energy
2. Finland: Fortum
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 56
Revenue: $133 billion
Sector: Energy
3. Norway: Equinor
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 114
Revenue: $91 billion
Sector: Energy
4. Luxembourg: ArcelorMittal
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 153
Revenue: $77 billion
Sector: Materials
5. Thailand: PTT
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 177
Revenue: $71 billion
Sector: Energy
6. Malaysia: Petronas
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 216
Revenue: $60 billion
Sector: Energy
7. Indonesia: Pertamina
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 223
Revenue: $58 billion
Sector: Energy
8. Austria: OMV Group
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 330
Revenue: $42 billion
Sector: Energy
9. Turkey: Koç Holding
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 357
Revenue: $39 billion
Sector: Energy
10. Poland: PKN ORLEN Group
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 424
Revenue: $34 billion
Sector: Energy
