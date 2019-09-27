Trump Impeachment Polls: Public Support Is On the Rise
In the days since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, support for impeachment has jumped.
A Politico/Morning Consult poll conducted between Tuesday and Thursday of this week found that support for Trump's impeachment has matched its highest point to date: 43% of those surveyed believe Congress should begin impeachment proceedings against Trump, while an equal number are opposed. Thirteen percent, meanwhile, remain undecided.
This week’s poll marks a 7-point increase in support for impeachment from the previous poll. That poll, which was conducted between Friday and Sunday of last week, found just 36% in favor and 49% opposed.
The poll further found that 59% of those who support impeachment believe Trump committed an impeachable offense—a record high since the poll began in 2017. Thirty-seven percent of these supporters went further, saying that Trump should be removed from office “because he has proven he is unfit to serve.”
Several other polls conducted in recent days show even greater support for impeachment. A YouGov/HuffPost poll found 47% in favor and 39% opposing, an 8-point increase in support.
A one-day poll conducted on Wednesday by NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll found 49% supporting impeachment and 46% opposed.
A Harris X/Scott Rasmussen poll saw 44% support and 41% opposed.
And a SurveyMonkey/Business Insider poll conducted Wednesday and Thursday found 45% of respondents in support of impeachment, while 30% were opposed. Another 25% either didn’t know or didn’t support nor oppose impeachment.
The polls all seem to suggest that the public’s generally long-held opposition to impeachment is diminishing. Now it remains to be seen whether that sentiment will be sustained—or grow—and whether it will be sufficient to move, particularly, Republican Senators away from standing behind Trump.
