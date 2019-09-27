Trump Impeachment Polls: Public Support Is On the Rise

This week’s poll marks a 7-point increase in support for impeachment from the previous poll. That poll, which was conducted between Friday and Sunday of last week, found just 36% in favor and 49% opposed.

The poll further found that 59% of those who support impeachment believe Trump committed an impeachable offense—a record high since the poll began in 2017. Thirty-seven percent of these supporters went further, saying that Trump should be removed from office “because he has proven he is unfit to serve.”

Several other polls conducted in recent days show even greater support for impeachment. A YouGov/HuffPost poll found 47% in favor and 39% opposing, an 8-point increase in support.