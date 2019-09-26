Trump and Schiff Trade Insults Over Whistleblower

President Donald Trump is trading insults with his chief critic from the House intelligence committee's hearing on a whistleblower complaint about his conduct.

Trump tweeted Thursday that committee Chairman Adam Schiff "has zero credibility" and is pushing "Another fantasy to hurt the Republican Party!"

Schiff, a Democrat, quickly responded: "I'm always flattered when I'm attacked by someone of the president's character."

Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, told the committee a whistleblower "did the right thing" by coming forward to report concerns over the White House's handling of a call between Trump and Ukraine's leader.

The complaint details a call between Trump and Ukraine's president in which Trump pressures the leader to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

