As Trump Administration Eyes Flavored Vaping Ban, India Bans All E-Cigarettes

India became the latest country to ban electronic cigarettes as concern grows worldwide over health risks associated with the smokeless nicotine devices popular with teenagers.

The Indian government will ban the production and sales of e-cigarettes, it announced after a cabinet meeting Wednesday.

Originally touted as a safer alternative to wean people off cigarettes, the e-cigarettes have come under widespread attack in America, especially for its appeal among young people. India’s decision shows that the industry is coming under scrutiny in other countries too, after the recent outbreak of a mysterious lung disease linked to vaping that has killed six people in the U.S. and afflicted hundreds of others.

E-cigarettes allow users to satisfy their cravings by inhaling vaporized nicotine rather than tobacco smoke. Their popularity has soared in recent years driven by candy-like flavorings, sleek devices and savvy marketing. The U.S. Surgeon General called it an “epidemic,” after the government found as many as 5 million American kids said they’ve vaped this year.

More must-read stories from Fortune:

—Why the cost of U.S. health insurance is surging

—Trump is trying to ban flavored vape cartridges

—‘Virtual care is the great equalizer in healthcare’, says Teladoc Health CEO

—Facebook will help researchers find ways to use social media to prevent suicide

—Listen to our audio briefing, Fortune 500 Daily

Follow Fortune on Flipboard to stay up-to-date on the latest news and analysis.