What to Watch (and Skip) This Weekend on Netflix and in Theaters

Whether you're standing in the theater lobby or curled up in bed, deciding what to watch next is often the most difficult part of any pop-culture junkie's day. And with dozens of films in theaters on any given weekend, plus virtually endless layers of streaming purgatory to sort through in search of your next binge-watch, there's more out there—and tougher decisions to make—than ever.

Fortune's here to help you navigate the week's latest offerings, boiling all the entertainment out there down into three distinct recommendations: should you see it, stream it, or skip it? Find out below.

SEE IT: 'Hustlers' (now in theaters)

This razzle-dazzle triumph centers on a group of strippers who hatch a morally murky get-rich-quick scheme at the expense of their Wall Street clientele, but it's more Scorsese than Showgirls.

Writer-director Lorene Scafaria even opens with a Steadicam tracking shot, following Destiny (Constance Wu) as she moves from the relative safety of backstage to the strip club floor. Coupled with Destiny's Henry Hill-esque narration, it's a Goodfellas reference made not out of deference but rather a desire to clarify the film's intention. Larceny in Lucite heels, Hustlers is a serious, sprawling crime epic that just so happens to be set at the club rather than Queens mobsters' backrooms of power.

Scafaria, for her stiletto-sharp script, adapted a 2015 New York magazine article by Jessica Pressler, about strippers accused of scamming male customers by drugging their cocktails, running up their credit card tabs, then dividing the spoils amongst themselves. Her film, a visually effervescent affair, makes it clear whose side she's on. And you're more than likely to share her perspective.