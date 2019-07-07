From a fan perspective, the Women's World Cup could have ended with either of the U.S. Women's National Team's last two games. The matches against France and England were both master classes in soccer, with several surprises and breathtaking moments. But to win the cup, the USWNT has to conquer one more foe.

The finals of the World Cup will see the U.S. square off against the Netherlands. It's the Dutch team's first time in the World Cup finals, but they're coming in hot. The Netherlands Women have now won their last 10 games in a row. And their free-flowing style of play (heavy on passes and often keeping the ball in the air) could present a challenge to the USWNT.

The Americans are the first country to reach the Women's World Cup finals three consecutive times, but they enter the game with lots of looming questions, the biggest of which is: Will Megan Rapinoe take the pitch at kickoff for this game? The team co-captain said she expected to be ready for the final after straining a hamstring and missing Monday's game against England. But, as that game taught fans, nothing is certain until the roster is posted.

When is the Women's World Cup Final between the U.S. and the Netherlands?

The final game will be held Sunday, July 7 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

When is the match for Third Place?

England and Sweden will compete for third place on Saturday, July 6 at 11 a.m. ET.

Which TV channels will air the U.S. vs. Netherlands Women's World Cup match?

Fox is the exclusive broadcaster of the Women's World Cup and it's going to make sure as many people as possible can watch. The game will air on both the Fox broadcast channel and the FS1 cable channel. If you want to catch the Spanish-language version of the game, it's on Telemundo.

Can I watch the U.S. vs. Netherlands Women's World Cup match online?

Yep. Fox will stream the game on its Fox Sports Go website, though you'll need to logs in with your cable username and password to access that.

Can I watch the U.S. vs. Netherlands Women's World Cup match online for free—even without cable?

If you don't have a cable subscription, there are still a number of options to catch the match, however.

Sling TV

The service offers a seven-day free preview before the monthly fees, which range $25 to $40, kick in.

PlayStation Vue

Sony's over-the-top service offers a 14-day free trial. Subscription packages start at $50 per month and go as high as $85.

Hulu with Live TV

You can try the service free for a week. Once that's up, you'll pay $45 per month.

YouTube TV

Google's streaming service has a seven day trial period. After that, you can expect monthly charges of $40.

fubo TV

This sports-centric over the top service offers a seven-day free trial, then prices jump to $55 per month.

DirecTV Now

AT&T's cable competitor will let you stream seven days for free and carries both Fox and FS1. Subscription costs, after the trial, start at $50 per month.