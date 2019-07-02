Skip to Content

Delayed Immigration Raids Will Start After July 4, Trump Says

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), officers prepare for morning raids to arrest undocumented immigrants on April 11, 2018 in New York City. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), officers prepare for morning raids to arrest undocumented immigrants on April 11, 2018 in New York City.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), officers prepare for morning raids to arrest undocumented immigrants on April 11, 2018 in New York City.

President Donald Trump said Monday that U.S.immigration officials will start raids after July 4 as part of a nationwideroundup of undocumented immigrants.

Trump announced the timeline for the plan toreporters gathered in the Oval Office. He had postponed the action about twoweeks ago to see if lawmakers from both parties could work out a solution toU.S. asylum policies.

Before the delay, U.S. Immigration and CustomsEnforcement agents had been poised to start attempting to round up about 2,000people in 10 cities, including Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago and Baltimore,according to media reports. Trump said the raids were to start in the comingweek.

Most Popular Posts

FOR07.19 COV
FOR0619-Fortune 500 2019-Domestic Cover

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.

Subscribe Now

© 2019 Fortune Media IP Limited. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy (Your California Privacy Rights).
Fortune may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html.
S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. | EU Data Subject Requests