Delayed Immigration Raids Will Start After July 4, Trump Says

President Donald Trump said Monday that U.S.immigration officials will start raids after July 4 as part of a nationwideroundup of undocumented immigrants.

Trump announced the timeline for the plan toreporters gathered in the Oval Office. He had postponed the action about twoweeks ago to see if lawmakers from both parties could work out a solution toU.S. asylum policies.

Before the delay, U.S. Immigration and CustomsEnforcement agents had been poised to start attempting to round up about 2,000people in 10 cities, including Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago and Baltimore,according to media reports. Trump said the raids were to start in the comingweek.