How Anti-Feminism Influences Online Radicalization: The Broadsheet

The Women's World Cup kicks off, we meet a tea sommelier, and anti-feminism is a theme in online radicalization.

EVERYONE’S TALKING

• YouTube and the yoga attack. Last week, under the leadership of CEO Susan Wojcicki, YouTube banned white supremacist and neo-Nazi content. The decision was a long time coming, following years of concern over the platform’s potential to spread harmful views.

This interactive New York Times story follows one man who fell under the spell of far-right YouTubers. It analyzes the 12,000 videos he watched since 2015, charting his path to far-right radicalization (and then back again).

One theme that kept coming up? Anti-feminism.

Videos that bemoaned the dangers of feminism and bashed feminists (or just women in general) were among the first that Caleb Cain watched as his viewing history inched toward conspiracy theories and graphic violence, enabled by YouTube’s algorithm that steers users toward more engaging content on their topics of choice—in this case, far-right commentary.

The findings tie into a Washington Post story that investigates how Scott Paul Beierle’s involvement in the “male supremacy” movement fueled his 2018 attack on a Tallahassee yoga studio. Beierle’s hatred of women predated his online presence, but his attack quickly became part of the lore of the “manosphere,” a term used by the Anti-Defamation League to describe the overlapping communities of men’s rights activists, so-called pick-up artists, and incels.

Taken together, the stories are a reminder of how serious anti-feminist rhetoric can be—either as a sign of danger or a stop on the path toward even more extreme radicalization.

Cain, the 26-year-old who shared his YouTube history with the New York Times, says he was “brainwashed” by the videos he watched.

YouTube, in a blog post announcing its recent policy changes, says: “We are committed to taking the steps needed to live up to this responsibility today, tomorrow and in the years to come.”

ALSO IN THE HEADLINES

• World Cup watch. As the Women’s World Cup kicks off, a few pieces of news from the sport. As #MeToo reaches soccer worldwide, FIFA began an internal investigation into Ahmad Ahmad, a vice president accused of sexual harassment and of firing an employee after she rejected his romantic advances; he denies the allegations. Keramuddin Keram, head of Afghanistan’s soccer federation, is the subject of an arrest warrant for criminal charges of sexually abusing female soccer players. Meanwhile, two major men’s finals were scheduled in conflict with the Women’s World Cup. (Tennis is weathering a similar controversy over scheduling of women’s matches.) And France’s women are seeking to overturn stereotypes about their sport at home.

• Tapped in. One of the economy’s biggest untapped resources? Parents looking to return to the workforce after taking time away at home. With unemployment low, employers have the motivation to seek out applicants looking for a foot (back) in the door. Here are five strategies that are working: Harvard Business Review

• Quibi questions. Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg shared more information about their short-form video service Quibi at a conference this weekend. It’s set to launch in April 2020, priced between $4.99 and $7.99 a month for five- to 10-minute videos. Whitman also says the company expects to raise about $500 million this fall or next spring, adding to the $1 billion it already took in. Variety

• Carrying on. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam faced calls to resign this weekend, as hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the city’s streets to denounce a bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China. Despite the near-historic display of opposition, Lam says she’ll move forward with the legislation that’s seen by critics as a symbol of Beijing’s tightening grip on the semiautonomous territory. New York Times

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Google Walkout organizer Claire Stapleton, who said she experienced retaliation at the company after she organized the global protest, left Google. Mastercard executive vice chairman Ann Cairns joins board and organizational diversity initiative the 30% Club as co-chair; she’ll take over as global chair from Brenda Trenowden next year. Uber CMO Rebecca Messina left the company after less than a year as part of an executive shakeup; Jill Hazelbaker will oversee marketing as SVP of marketing and public affairs. Traci Saulsberry was promoted to SVP of entertainment publicity at NBC. Georgia state Sen. Renee Unterman, one of the key backers of Georgia’s anti-abortion “heartbeat” bill, will run for Congress.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

• My cup of tea. Have you heard of tea sommeliers? Gabrielle Jammal is one at New York’s Baccarat Hotel. She treats tea with the same seriousness as wine, and her educational approach is getting tea drinkers to pay closer attention to the beverage. Fortune

• The anatomy of a flip-flop. Two days after he affirmed his support for the Hyde Amendment, Joe Biden reversed his position on the ban on federal funding being used for abortion, which effectively makes abortion inaccessible to low-income women seeking care through Medicaid. The reversal came after much urging by his campaign staff—especially from black women on the campaign—and worries that the position would overshadow Biden’s forthcoming healthcare proposal. New York Times

• Daycare duty. Two stories around daycare centers today: In Japan, an effort is underway to encourage more mothers to enter the workforce, but there’s not enough childcare. Part of the reason is that daycares push childcare providers to leave their jobs when they have children of their own. And at Nike, an on-campus daycare center has a waitlist of 500 families. But employees are upset about a plan to close that beloved center and outsource corporate-sponsored childcare to another facility.

• Duterte dynasty? In the Philippines, Sara Duterte is emerging as a candidate to succeed her father, Rodrigo Duterte, as president. She is currently mayor of Davao City and could run in 2022. Financial Times

ON MY RADAR

108 Women’s World Cup players on their jobs, money and sacrificing everything New York Times

Charting The RealReal’s path to profitability Vogue Business

Booksmart, Late Night, and the fate of the female-fronted comedy Vanity Fair

