Term Sheet -- Friday June 28

Apple acquired ailing autonomous vehicle startup Driver.ai earlier this week for what was reportedly a discount to its $200 million peak valuation, and less than what the company had raised in its lifetime: $77 million.

Still, the acquisition was portrayed as rekindling of sorts for the tech giant’s autonomous vehicle ambitions, as Apple had laid of 190 staffers focused on self-driving earlier this year. But Fortune’s David Z. Morris takes a more nuanced look at the deal, and why the combination at its heart is about pared down expectations.

Noting that Driver.ai’s most significant innovations recently have focused around controlled automated mass transit, Morris writes:

“It seems increasingly clear that such limited routes, rather than freewheeling cross-country robo-journeys, epitomize the real, unsexy near-term potential for driverless vehicles. Other startups like Optimus Ride and Voyage have operated services either on fixed routes, or in sedate and predictable settings like retirement communities. Even Alphabet spinoff Waymo limited the ‘launch’ of its commercial robotaxi service to a few handpicked customers on the tidy suburban streets of Chandler, Az.….

The Drive.ai acquisition, then, is hardly a rekindling of Apple’s autonomous ambitions. From its reported discount price tag to the glorified shuttle buses at its heart, the deal instead points to dashed hopes, hedged bets, and the continued shrinking scope of the erstwhile Project Titan. Apple may have added Drive.ai’s engineers to its roster primarily to get their specific experience with automated, fixed-route transit.

Apple, then, may no longer be trying to build the iPhone of cars. That would be a disappointment for investors because selling private cars to households has much more potential upside than selling vans to cities and retirement communities. But for society as a whole, low-speed, low-risk autonomous mass transit may in fact be a rosier mid-term scenario.”

M&A

I had the chance to sit down with RBC’s Deputy Chairman of Global Investment Banking Larry Grafstein recently at the UJA Federation of New York’s Banking & Finance event, to chat about the M&A environment ahead of Thursday’s Democratic debate.

Global M&A volume fell 27% year-over-year in the second quarter of the year, to $842 billion in part due to continued trade war tensions between the U.S. and China, per Refinitiv. But there was a strange bright spot: mega deals stemming from the U.S. helped prop up the figure however, with the $121 billion merger between Raytheon and United Technologies’ airspace division and another $63 billion deal between AbbVie and Allergan.

“With low interest rates, it continues to be a robust environment,” Grafstein said. “As we get toward the election next year, it could change people’s calculations because it takes a while for deals to get approved from an antitrust perspective. So maybe there are some people that are thinking that if the Democrats win, antitrust enforcement might be tougher.”

So companies hoping to close a deal before the 2020 elections will likely start having those conversations now—which could lead to an acceleration in dealmaking, he said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) dominated news coverage following Thursday’s presidential debate after pressing former vice president Joe Biden hard on racial issues. Though not nearly as vocal or aggressive as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D.-Mass.) on breaking up big tech companies and are considered softer on antitrust regulations, both Biden and Harris have opined that the issue warrants serious consideration.