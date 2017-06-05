HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

27

Alphabet

GOOGL
 

Alphabet, the company formerly known as Google, continues to forge ahead since reorganizing in August 2015. Its core unit, Google, which includes its money-printing search and advertising businesses, mobile operating system Android, and video network YouTube, remains the company’s crown jewel. In the fourth quarter of 2016, Alphabet’s core business generated $26.1 billion in revenue, far eclipsing the $262 million its moonshots (like self-driving cars) and other bets (like home automation company Nest) generated in the same period. Consumer products from Google continue to push to the top. Android counts more than 2 billion monthly active users; even the Google Photos fan club has grown to 500 million since its debut two years earlier. But that doesn’t mean Alphabet is putting its unorthodox ideas on the back burner. Despite an ongoing legal battle with Uber, the company’s self-driving car unit, Waymo, is moving full steam ahead in tandem with Uber’s chief rival, Lyft. Google’s virtual reality dreams are also becoming reality. The company is building a new VR headset to follow the Daydream View and Cardboard, which was so popular that Google has shipped over 10 million of its cheap, do-it-yourself headsets since their debut in 2014.

CEO

Larry Page

CEO Title

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Technology

Industry

Internet Services and Retailing

HQ Location

Mountain View, CA

Website

www.abc.xyz

Years on Fortune 500 List

12

Employees

72,053

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Alphabet is also featured in these fortune lists

#6

World’s Most Admired Companies

#1

The 100 Best Companies to Work For

#94

Global 500

Alphabet: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$90,27220.4%
Profits ($M)$19,478.019.1%
Assets ($M)$167,497
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$139,036
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$579,426
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues21.6%
Profits as % of Assets11.6%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity14.0%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)27.85
EPS % Change (from 2015)21.9%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)13.4%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)18.8%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)1.9%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)19.7%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)13.2%
