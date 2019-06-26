Trump Blames Democrats for Drowned Father and Daughter at Border

President Donald Trump is blaming Democrats for the death of a man and his 23-month-old daughter shown in a searing photograph that has become a symbol of the peril faced by migrants.

Asked about the photograph as he left the White House for a trip to Asia on Wednesday, Trump told reporters: “I hate it.”

But he said the deaths could have been prevented and blamed Democrats for failing to pass legislation he claims would stop people from trying to make the dangerous trek.

The bodies of the man and child — her arm draped around his neck suggesting she clung to him in her final moments — was discovered Monday morning on the bank of the Rio Grande.

Trump said the father, Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez, was probably a “wonderful guy.”

More must-read stories from Fortune:

—Democratic debate watch parties—and drinking games—are a thing

—Meet the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates you’ve (probably) never heard of

—Issues that divide 2020 candidates going into the first Democratic debate

—These are the top-polling Democratic candidates

—The 2019 Democratic debate clashes you won’t get to see

—What to know About the 2019 Democratic debate: start time, schedule, format