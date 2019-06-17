Beyond Meat’s Next Product Will Be 'Ground Beef'

Beyond Meat is moving beyond burgers and sausages.

The company has announced it will introduce a new ground beef substitute, called “Beyond Beef” next Monday, June 24. The plant-based product will reportedly marbleize and tenderize just like the traditional kind. It will be carried in major grocery chains including Wegman’s, Whole Foods and select Kroger stores.

The new product is a departure from the pre-formed patties and sausages the company has historically distributed, in that it allows consumers to use Beyond’s products in a wide range of home recipes, from meatballs to tacos to bolognese sauce.

Sold in one pound packages, Beyond Beef is made of a mix of pea, mung bean and rice. The company says it still has the meat-like consistency that has made the burgers a hit with consumers.

The new product comes roughly a week after Beyond Meat introduced a new patty that featured the same marbleization effect.

Beyond Meat went public last month, with the best debut of 2019. The company’s product have been embraced by a variety of restaurant chains, eager to capture consumer excitement for a healthy burger alternative that doesn’t sacrifice taste or texture. (Arby’s has been a notable exception.)

Fred Meyer, HEB, King Soopers, Mariano’s, Ralph’s, ShopRite and Safeway locations in Northern California will also carry Beyond Beef.

