Trump Just Got More Popular in France. Here's Why

U.S. President Donald Trump remains deeply unpopular among the French, but his support in the country has grown.

According to a YouGov poll commissioned by the Huffington Post, the percentage of French who have a positive image of Trump is 19%, up from 7% in November 2017. By comparison, the approval rating of France’s own president, Emmanuel Macron, hovers around 30%.

Trump is most popular among supporters of Marine Le Pen’s anti-immigration and euroskeptic National Rally party. Members of the Yellow-Vest also expressed admiration for Trump, saying he put his country’s interests first.

The poll also showed fewer people remain undecided about Trump, while the number with a negative opinion of him rose to 70% to 68%.

Even if they don’t like him, 62% of the French say it’s right that Macron invited him to France for Thursday’s commemorations of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Normandy landings. The poll of 1,103 people was carried out June 3-4.

