As the Apple Watch enters its fifth year on the market, the wearable will soon get a little more independence, outgrowing its toddler-aged status.

On Monday, Apple unveiled a host of improvements for the upcoming update of its WatchOS, from new watch faces and a female menstrual tracker to an audio books app. But several new features seem intended to make the digital timepiece less dependent on a linked iPhone, while keeping the device ahead of rivals from Fitbit (fit), Garmin (grmn), and Samsung.

When it arrives for consumers in the fall, Apple’s new watch software will finally let users search for and install new watch apps, right on their wrists.

“It’s super easy to discover and download great apps for the watch,” Haley Allen, Apple’s watch software program lead, said as she demonstrated the new feature at Monday’s World Wide Developer Conference in San Jose.

Currently, Apple Watch apps are buried in a tab on iOS’s Watch app, making them very difficult to find, browse, and download. The move to create an app store right on the watch is the next step in allowing it to function as an independent device, says Ben Wood, a mobile and wireless industry analyst at CCS Insight. “Given that some watch variants now have built in cellular capability, it would not be a huge step to make it a completely standalone device, if Apple chose that direction for the product,” he says.

Apple doesn’t disclose exact figures for Apple Watch sales, revealing only that revenue of all its wearables, audio gear, and other accessory items totaled $20.4 billion for the past year through the end of March, up 33% from the prior 12 months. (By comparison, iPhone sales over the same period were $150.1 billion.) In 2018, Apple was the world’s top wearable company, moving 46 million devices, research firm IDC estimates.

There are a number of ways that Apple (aapl) could expand its market of watch buyers beyond iPhone owners, including by letting users set up the device with an iPad or even an Android phone, says Carolina Milanesi, an analyst at Creative Strategies.

“I know it us unlikely, but they could make it a hook for switchers,” she says, of the potential for linking Apple Watch to an Android device. “And I doubt they would be able to make the experience as sleek as they do with iPhone, so the risk of people leaving the ecosystem is small.”

In addition, the WatchOS update will also give apps the ability to run independently, no longer requiring a companion iPhone app, Apple says. This change gives the Apple Watch enhanced power to stream audio tracks directly from the web.

Currently, apps can only play audio on the watch by streaming it from a connected iPhone. But when the new software comes available, users won’t need an iPhone to listen to audio, whether it’s from live sports events, music services, or podcasts. This will be particularly useful if the watch has a built-in cellular connection, a feature Apple introduced two years ago, so the wearable can play the streaming audio anywhere, regardless of Wi-Fi availability.

To put these new apps at arm’s reach of Apple Watch owners, Apple had to figure out how to adapt its app store from its larger, iOS layout to fit on the smaller screen of the watch. For instance, the company is designing the watch App Store to open with a scrolling list of popular and suggested apps. Apple will also let users search for specific apps using dictation, its “scribble” handwriting-to-text system, or by asking Siri.

The forthcoming tiny app store has longtime Apple analyst Katy Huberty at Morgan Stanley impressed. She also likes some improvements for developers making apps for the Mac computer. Users of both devices will likely start using—and buying—more apps, she says.

“After today’s announcements, we believe Apple Watch and Mac will more meaningfully contribute to App Store growth, while further solidifying Apple as the most attractive platform for app developers,” she writes in an investor’s note.

Combined, all of Apple’s App Stores could bring in almost $4 billion this quarter for Apple, Morgan Stanley estimates, and more than twice as much for developers, who get 70% of the revenue on each app sale.

