Taco Bell Is Planning a Palm Springs Hotel and Resort

Taco Bell is getting into the travel business.

The fast food chain, which has increasingly become known for its stunt marketing, has announced plans to temporarily transform a Palm Springs, Calif. hotel and resort into “The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort”. And the taco theme is going to extend far beyond the hotel restaurant.

Taco-themed rooms. Taco-inspired poolside cocktails. Taco-themed nail art and fades at the salon. And, natch, a taco-centric gift shop. These are just some of the plans the chain has revealed, with other experiences (including new menu items) still to be announced.

The Bell will open its doors on Aug. 9. Fans 18 and older will be able to book a reservation starting next month.

“The Bell stands to be the biggest expression of the Taco Bell lifestyle to date,” said Taco Bell’s Chief Global Brand Officer Marisa Thalberg. “It will be fun, colorful, flavorful and filled with more than what our fans might expect.”

While the hotel takeover is the company’s biggest marketing event to date, Taco Bell has been reinventing itself for years. Two years ago, it teamed with Forever 21 to launch a fashion line. It’s part of the wedding industry now. It has toyed with an upscale version of its restaurants. And it has added alcohol to its menu in several locations.

The company did not say how long The Bell would be open, only that it would be for “a limited time”.

