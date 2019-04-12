Susan Zirinsky, Digital Privacy, PagerDuty: Broadsheet April 12

• No going back. At a Fortune Most Powerful Women dinner last night that capped off Fortune‘s mentorship partnership with the U.S. State Department, CBS News President Susan Zirinsky gave her first sit-down, public interview since starting her new job in January. She took over the CBS News mantle, you’ll recall, under less-than-ideal circumstances following a series of #MeToo scandals at the broadcaster involving Les Moonves, Jeff Fager and star anchor Charlie Rose.

With that recent past, it’s understandable that Zirinsky is aiming improve CBS News’ culture, in part, by listening to and acting on feedback from employees. CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, who introduced Zirinsky at dinner, attested to the effort: “We all feel it’s a brand new day at CBS.”

But at the same time, Zirinsky is not trying to move past #MeToo; in fact, she told Fortune‘s Pattie Sellers that it’s impossible to do so. “We’ve all gone through the #MeToo movement in whatever business we’ve been in,” she said. “When something happens—even wars—it’s over. This will never be over.” Zirinsky’s assessment carries the stamp of someone who’s spent decades covering history in real time; she even brought Walter Cronkite’s original script from the night President Richard Nixon resigned—complete with Cronkite scribbles—as a bit of dinner show-and-tell. “[N]o person can come out of the last year and treat people the same way,” she said. “The tectonic plates have shifted, and they’re never going to lock again.”

