Susan Zirinsky, Digital Privacy, PagerDuty: Broadsheet April 12

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Elizabeth Warren proposes a new corporate tax, digital privacy is a feminist issue, and new CBS News President Susan Zirinsky gives us her #MeToo take. Have a wonderful weekend.
EVERYONE'S TALKING
• No going back. At a Fortune Most Powerful Women dinner last night that capped off Fortune‘s mentorship partnership with the U.S. State Department, CBS News President Susan Zirinsky gave her first sit-down, public interview since starting her new job in January. She took over the CBS News mantle, you’ll recall, under less-than-ideal circumstances following a series of #MeToo scandals at the broadcaster involving Les Moonves, Jeff Fager and star anchor Charlie Rose.
With that recent past, it’s understandable that Zirinsky is aiming improve CBS News’ culture, in part, by listening to and acting on feedback from employees. CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, who introduced Zirinsky at dinner, attested to the effort: “We all feel it’s a brand new day at CBS.”
But at the same time, Zirinsky is not trying to move past #MeToo; in fact, she told Fortune‘s Pattie Sellers that it’s impossible to do so. “We’ve all gone through the #MeToo movement in whatever business we’ve been in,” she said. “When something happens—even wars—it’s over. This will never be over.” Zirinsky’s assessment carries the stamp of someone who’s spent decades covering history in real time; she even brought Walter Cronkite’s original script from the night President Richard Nixon resigned—complete with Cronkite scribbles—as a bit of dinner show-and-tell. “[N]o person can come out of the last year and treat people the same way,” she said. “The tectonic plates have shifted, and they’re never going to lock again.”
Fortune
—
If you’re looking for another opportunity to gather with members of Fortune’s MPW community, there’s one just around the corner. June 3-4 is Fortune’s Most Powerful Women International Summit in London, a two-day confab featuring peer-to-peer networking, breakout discussions, and intimate interviews and conversations. Confirmed guests include World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva, Manolo Blahnik CEO Kristina Blahnik, designer Anya Hindmarch, former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt, along with MPW International list-makers such as iTV CEO Carolyn McCall, Booking.com CEO Gillian Tans, and Fidelity International CEO Anne Richards. You can find more information, including on how to register, here. Hope to see you there!
|Claire Zillman
|@clairezillman
|claire.zillman@fortune.com
ALSO IN THE HEADLINES
• 7% = $1 trillion. Another policy proposal from Elizabeth Warren. This one is a 7% tax on corporate profits above $100 million. The tax would apply on top of what corporations currently owe under U.S. tax law and would raise an estimated $1 trillion.
Bloomberg
• Bankers, break out the denim… Madewell’s days as part of J. Crew could be coming to an end. The struggling retailer announced it’s considering spinning off the much smaller but stronger Madewell with an IPO of its own. The denim brand, with revenue around $529 million, appointed Libby Wadle as its first CEO earlier this month. At the time, Wadle told Fortune that the promotion wasn’t a sign of independence on the horizon.
Fortune
• Women’s right to (digital) privacy. Brotopia author Emily Chang argues that digital privacy is a feminist issue. “Women know, for example, what consent really means,” Chang writes of confusing terms of service agreements. And women who experience online harassment know how crucial privacy online can be.
New York Times
• Father’s influence on Fidelity. The last installment of Fortune‘s Trailblazers series features Fidelity’s Kathy Murphy. After Murphy’s father died, she stepped up to help her mother prepare for retirement—and that got her into finance.
Fortune
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Danielle Brown leaves Google to join Gusto as chief people officer; she’ll be replaced by Melonie Parker as Google’s chief diversity officer. Elle UK named Farrah Storr editor-in-chief. Courtney J. Martin was named director of the Yale Center for British Art. Vanity Fair editor Krista Smith, who joined Netflix as a consultant last month, will work on the streaming service’s print journal Wide, part of its Emmys campaign. IAC appointed Laura Sapp as head of talent. Tanya Simon was named executive editor of 60 Minutes.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
• Another kind of abuse. HuffPost has an investigation into another side of abuse within the Catholic Church: women who were abused by nuns. “The boys thought they were the only ones for a hundred years,” survivor Trish Cahill says. Now, “the girls think they’re the only ones.”
HuffPost
• Don’t forget this IPO… There’s another interesting IPO this week that’s not Uber. PagerDuty, led by CEO Jennifer Tejada, raised $218 million going public yesterday, giving the company that makes tools for software developers a market value of $2.9 billion.
Fortune
• Retiring the investigation. Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of President Trump, retired from her longtime role as a federal appellate judge. Her retirement put an end to an investigation into “whether she violated judicial conduct rules by participating in fraudulent tax schemes with her siblings.”
New York Times
• Women in the World. Fortune‘s Renae Reints is at the Women in the World Summit in New York this week, where she brings us a report from Stacey Abrams’s talk on how she isn’t ashamed of her debt and one from a panel on climate change and immigration, featuring climate journalist Nina Lakhani.
Today’s Broadsheet was produced by Emma Hinchliffe. Share it with a friend. Looking for previous Broadsheets? Click here.
ON MY RADAR
Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman: 1 scandal, 2 actresses, diverging paths
New York Times
Fan Bingbing will appear in Jessica Chastain’s female spy thriller after all
Vanity Fair
Will Brexit happen on Halloween?
The New Yorker