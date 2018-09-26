Emma Walmsley
Walmsley has held the top job at GSK, the $38.9 billion British pharma firm, for 17 months, and she has been quick in bringing change to the 300-year old company. In March, she purchased Novartis’s 36% stake in GSK Consumer Health, the joint venture the two firms formed in 2014 and which, as one of the world’s largest OTC businesses, did $9.4 billion in sales last year. In July, she did a $300 million deal with 23andMe, the data-rich direct-to-consumer genetic testing company, to collaborate on drug development. She’s hired a high profile roster of talent from across the industry and beyond—poaching executives from AstraZeneca, Novartis, Pfizer, Walmart and HSBC among others—and putting them to work on her No. 1 agenda item: reinvigorating drug development at the company.
|
Personal Information
|Country
|U.K.
|Previous Rank
|2
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials
|Millions ($)
|2017 Profits
|1,972.6
|2017 Revenues
|38,867.8
|Market Value as of 08/30/18 ($M)
|102,588.5