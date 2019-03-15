Who Is Lilly Singh? How Late Night's First Female Host in Decades Got Her Start

If you’re an avid YouTube watcher, you’ve probably already heard of Lilly Singh. If not, you’ll probably hear about her soon.

Here’s what you should know about the woman who is about to become the only female late night talk show host on a broadcast network.

Singh is scheduled to take over the Last Call with Carson Daly spot on NBC in September. Her show, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, will have both comedy sketches and in-studio interviews like many of its counterparts.

It’s official. Ya girl is getting her own @nbc late night show… A Little Late with Lilly Singh. Thank you so much for being here. I am truly so grateful. ❤️ Thank you @jimmyfallon @sethmeyers pic.twitter.com/h44HoPRtel — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) March 15, 2019

Singh is an Indian-Canadian comedian and actress who first gained popularity for her videos on her YouTube channel IISuperwomanII. In the eight years she has been posting videos to YouTube, Singh has amassed 14 million followers. Singh was ranked 10th on Forbes’ list of best paid YouTube stars in 2017, earning a reported $10.5 million.

Fittingly, on YouTube Red, Singh released her first feature film, called A Trip to Unicorn Island, a behind-the-scenes documentary of her tour. She also has taken her skills to the big screen, appearing in films such as Fahrenheit 451 and Bad Moms and has published a New York Times bestselling book, called How to be a Bawse.

In addition to her comedy and acting work, Singh is involved in philanthropic efforts, serving as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2017.

Singh will be the first woman to be at the helm of a network late night show in 30 years, since Joan Rivers hosted The Late Show on Fox for two years starting in 1986. But Singh is still in good company. Busy Philipps and Samantha Bee host their own late night shows on cable networks E! and TBS, respectively.