Apple is having some problems with its original content producers, according to a new report.

The tech giant’s top executives, including CEO Tim Cook, are proving to be “intrusive” in the production of Apple’s original content and have been “giving notes” on the scripts producers are creating, the New York Post is reporting, citing sources. Cook himself is apparently concerned with some content and has issued several “don’t be so mean!” notes to the producers, according to the report.

Apple has been spending lavishly on Hollywood content to build out its slate of original streaming content. The company has brought on a host of big names to produce television shows and movies, including Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Oprah Winfrey. Their creations will be the foundation for a streaming TV service Apple has been rumored to be working on that will include both its exclusive programming and content from other studios.

Several recent reports have suggested that Apple will unveil its streaming service sometime in March, but not actually launch it until later this year.

Apple’s penchant for control has been discussed—and glorified—by many. The company has long limited what developers can do with its operating systems and managed all facets of design in its products. It ostensibly believes that such tight control creates better products.

While studios providing notes on scripts is nothing new to Hollywood, producers typically have the leeway to create what they want. Apple is a corporate giant with shareholders and a brand it wants to preserve. And squaring that with getting into the entertainment business might be difficult.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment on the Post‘s report.