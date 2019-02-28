Good Riddance To Black History Month

Item one: Wait A Cotton Pickin’ Minute

Virginia first lady Pam Northam was forced to apologize after handing out raw cotton to black school children on a tour of the governor’s mansion. She had been showing the students a cottage that had once served as a kitchen, then asked the children to imagine picking the crop as enslaved Africans. The news came to light after the daughter of a state employee who was on the tour, complained. The employee was moved to write a letter. Mrs. Northam’s actions “do not lead me to believe that this Governor’s office has taken seriously the harm and hurt they have caused African Americans in Virginia or that they are deserving of our forgiveness,” says Leah Dozier Walker, who oversees the Office of Equity and Community Engagement at the state Education Department.

We are all the blinking-blonde-guy GIF.

Item two: Some Of My Best Friends Are Racist

Michael D. Cohen’s testimony to the House Oversight and Reform Committee took an odd twist yesterday when North Carolina Representative Mark Meadows took issue with Cohen’s characterization of President Trump as “racist.” To bolster his point, he forced Lynne Patton, former event planner and the head of the New York region for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, to stand behind him, silently, as evidence that Cohen was wrong. “You made some very demeaning comments about the president that Ms. Patton doesn’t agree with,” Mr. Meadows said, prompting a lengthy Congressional discussion about the racist implications of making a black woman stand silently behind you as a prop. Mr. Meadows also has nieces and nephews of color, he’ll have you know, and Committee chair Rep. Elijah E. Cummings said that Mr. Meadows is “one of his best friends.”

We are all the Lebron-taking-his purse-and-leaving-the-press-conference GIF.

Item three: The Forgotten White People

Former Maine Gov. Paul LePage expressed strong opinions about a bill working its way through the Maine legislature that proposes joining with other states to eliminate the Electoral College and replace it with the popular vote. LePage called into the morning show of Maine’s WVOM Radio from his home in Florida to say that the move would make whites “a forgotten people.” He went on to actually his way through it. “Actually what would happen if they do what they say they’re gonna do is white people will not have anything to say. It’s only going to be the minorities that would elect. It would be California, Texas, Florida.” As a reminder, LePage once held a press conference in which he announced the “the enemy right now” is “people of color or people of Hispanic origin.” The Maine Beacon, who is now the toddler-face-down-being-dragged-by-a-merry-go-round GIF, wearily reported, “The proposal would actually, if adopted by a sufficient number of states, ensure that every voter, regardless of race, has the same say in electing the president.”