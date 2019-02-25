Frozen dinners bearing the Boston Market name have been recalled by the manufacturer after learning they might be contaminated with either pieces of glass or hard plastic, and possibly both.

Bellisio Foods is recalling the Boston Market Home Style Meal with a BBQ boneless pork rib shaped patty and mashed potatoes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Saturday.

Consumers who have the frozen meals should look for the establishment number “EST. 18297” on the end carton flap of the package. They are stamped with the best by date of 12/07/2019 and lot code 8341 or a date of 01/04/2020 with lot code 9004. Also affected are meals with the best buy date of 01/24/2020 and lot code 9024 or 02/15/2020 lot code 9046.

There have been no reports of illnesses or adverse reactions, according to the USDA, although consumers have reported meals with extraneous materials in the pork patty. The USDA said it is concerned consumers might have the meal in their freezer. If you do, either discard it or return it to the point of purchase for a refund.

Glass and/or hard plastic is just the latest odd object to find its way into people’s foods. In January, Perdue recalled 68,000 pounds of chicken nuggets when consumers reported finding wood in them. The company, similarly, had to recall some nuggets contaminated with plastic materials in 2016. And Kroger issued a warning about ground beef last May when there was the threat of plastic contamination.

The recall follows a series of notable food recalls in 2018. In December, the USDA recalled 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean Sausage. JBS Tolleson has recalled over 6,000 tons of beef since last October. And Cargill was forced to twice recall meats, once in August and more in September.