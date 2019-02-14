• Best of the Best Companies. Fortune’s 2019 list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For went live this morning—congrats to Hilton, our new No. 1. If you’re thinking of making a job change at some point in the near future, you might want to give the ranking a look.

We’ve also zeroed in on some of the companies on the list that stand out in one way or another—including a couple that may be of particular interest to the Broadsheet crowd.

American Express (No. 13) overhauled its parental benefits in 2017, expanding leave to 20 weeks, increasing coverage of surrogacy and adoption, and offering to pay for nursing moms to ship breast milk home while traveling for work. The company also introduced the “Parent Concierge,” a 24/7 team that offers one-on-one support to help working parents navigate their options and make sure they’re not missing out on any benefits or discounts.

At Workday (No. 4), Chief Diversity Officer Carin Taylor has helped the company raise the bar on inclusivity. One telling example: Workday recently expanded the set of sexual orientation, preferred pronoun, and gender identity choices available to customers using its dashboards. Users can now self-identify with more than 20 options, including “cisgender male,” “gender fluid,” “nonbinary,” and “Ze.” Taylor also uses “a Workday-powered dashboard with data about the workforce, including gender, ethnicity, age, veteran status, and other dimensions of diversity—which lets her monitor pay equity, time-to-promotion, and turnover.” All that helps her spot trends and identify where certain cohorts of workers may be being left behind.

It’s refreshing to see the ways in which companies are innovating—not just in terms of the products they produce, but with efforts to equalize and super-charge their most important asset: their employees.