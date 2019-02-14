How American Express Supports Working Parents

Forget cashing in your AmEx points for discounts on diapers—harried new parents may want to just apply for a job at American Express (No. 13). A 2017 overhaul of parental benefits expanded leave to 20 weeks, increased coverage of surrogacy and adoption, and paid for nursing moms to ship breast milk home while traveling on AmEx business. It also marked the introduction of the Parent Concierge, a 24/7 team that offers one-on-one support to help working parents navigate their options and make sure they’re not missing out on any benefits or discounts.

Top requests include comparison of health plans and fertility coverage, assistance finding adoption and surrogacy agencies, help finding childcare or backup day care, and support for breastfeeding and pumping after returning to work. “[The concierge] helped us research day cares, pediatricians, doulas, birth classes, etc.,” says one expectant parent. “It has been amazing and a huge time saver.” Now if only AmEx could do something about those nighttime feedings.

This article originally appeared in the March 2019 issue of Fortune.