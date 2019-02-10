HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

METHODOLOGY

People analytics firm Great Place to Work determined the list by conducting America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, representing more than 4.3 million employees this year alone.

Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For All™. Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees report about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. We analyze these experiences relative to each organization’s size, workforce make up, and what’s typical in their industry and region.

The remaining pieces we consider include an assessment of all employees’ daily experiences of the company’s values, people’s ability to contribute new ideas, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they’re consistently experienced.

To be considered, companies submit an application documenting over 200 datapoints describing their HR programs and practices. Great Place to Work then conducts an anonymous survey of each company’s workforce. To ensure surveys truly represent all employees, we require enough people in each organization to respond that results are accurate to a 95% confidence level and 5% margin of error or better. One part of the total score is based on our evaluation of company programs and policies, while three parts come from our analysis of employees' survey data.

We review any anomalies in survey responses, news and financial performance to ensure there aren’t any extraordinary reasons to believe we couldn’t trust a company’s survey results. Companies need to employ at least 1,000 US employees to be considered. Government agencies are not eligible.

To find out more about how to become Great Place to Work Certified™ or to apply to this or other Best Workplaces lists, visit greatplacetowork.com.

For information on licensing, logos, permissions, and reprints of Fortune content, please visit our partner PARS International at https://www.parsintl.com/publication/fortune-rankings/.

100 Best Companies to Work For

This year’s annual list of best companies to work for features Hilton in the top spot. But the companies on this list belong to a variety of industries, from grocery chains to tech organizations. Fortune research partner Great Place to Work evaluated everything from company perks to opportunities for innovation for this year’s list. Learn more about the companies below.

See our methodology and credits
 
Explore the List
View the Full List

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS
InteractiveMapping the Best Companies
InteractiveMapping the Best CompaniesSee where the companies ranked as best by employees are located.View here →
SEE MORE BEST COMPANIES LISTS
100 Best Workplaces for Millennials
50 Best Workplaces for Parents
50 Best Workplaces for Diversity
100 Best Workplaces for Women
50 Best Workplaces for Giving Back

100 Best Companies to Work For: RELATED NEWS

The 2019 100 Best Companies to Work For List

Here are this year's top ten companies.

Read More →
How Baird Learns From Millennials on Staff

Leaning into the generational shift coming for workplace culture.

Read More →
How Every Company Can Inspire All Employees to Drive Innovation

Fortune partner Great Place to Work examined innovation while determining this year's "100 Best Companies to Work For."

Read More →
How NVIDIA Combats the Student Loan Crisis

The company reimburses student loans to help its employees focus on their work.

Read More →
How Cisco Encourages Everyone To Innovate (All The Time)

Cisco created a new way for employees to put ideas in front of key decision-makers. Here's how it has paid off.

Read More →
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2019 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved.