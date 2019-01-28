Rusal Sanctions, Trump's Wall, Schultz Run: CEO Daily for January 28, 2019

Good morning.

The big business story of last week, which got lost in the Trump-obsessed coverage of U.S. media, was Vodafone’s announcement Thursday that it is “pausing” its purchase of Huawei equipment for its core telecommunications networks. This comes on top of stronger actions taken by the governments of the U.S., Australia and New Zealand banning use of Huawei equipment, and a BT decision to remove Huawei gear from its network. Meanwhile on Saturday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fired his ambassador to China for suggesting a case could be made against Canada’s extradition of detained Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou to the U.S.

We’ve said in this space before that data is the oil of the new industrial revolution. So it shouldn’t be surprising that, just as oil became the great geopolitical chess piece of the 20th century, data is rapidly becoming the same in the 21st. And while much of President Trump’s foreign policy has been widely rejected by U.S. allies around the globe, his push on this front is resonating, as David Sanger reported in a smart piece in Sunday’s New York Times.

There’s more to this story than just whether one wayward Chinese company is breaking Western laws. Discussions in Davos last week made clear that “data governance” has become one of the defining issues of our times. Even as Western governments—plus Japan—call for increased regulation over data use, the Chinese government is ignoring privacy concerns in its race to pull ahead in key areas of AI development—such as facial recognition—and increase its control over Chinese society. While Apple may fight with the FBI over unlocking iPhones and Google engineers may protest their company’s work with the Defense Department, Chinese companies take it for granted that when their government goes drilling for data, they provide the rigs. This is what prompted George Soros—usually the president’s polar opposite on political issues—to sound stunningly Trump-like in calling China’s tech policies a “mortal danger” to open societies, as Clay Chandler reported here Saturday.

Regular readers of this newsletter know Fortune is devoted to a global dialogue on important business issues—and this one is quickly rising to the top of the list. This year, we plan to host two business events in China – the Fortune Global Sustainability Forum in Yunnan province September 4-6, and the Fortune Global Tech Forum, which we hope to bring back to Guangzhou for its third year in November. The Huawei brouhaha makes clear that, regardless of how the current U.S.-China trade dispute gets resolved—or for that matter, how the Trump presidency plays out—the great global data divide will only get deeper, and challenge business and government leaders for a generation to come.

More news below.