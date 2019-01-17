The 50 Best Workplaces in Technology

The technology industry has had its ups and downs in recent years, amid concerns about it being a male-dominated space, as well as consumer worries about privacy. But there are still a number of tech workplaces that are well-liked by employees, who appreciate working for companies that value both their health and financial well-being, while also respecting workers, regardless of their backgrounds. Fortune research partner Great Place to Work recently analyzed survey feedback representing more than 220,000 U.S. employees to come up with 2019’s list of Best Workplaces in Technology. This year’s list features 25 large companies, as well as 25 small and medium companies. Take a look at this year’s list, as well as Great Place to Work’s methodology, below:
Large Companies
1. Ultimate Software
U.S. headquarters: Weston, Fla.
Industry vertical: Online Internet services
Number of U.S. employees: 4448
Total worldwide revenue: $940,729,000
Employees say:
“I can’t say enough. Ultimate is so authentic, genuine, caring, loving. This makes me want to do my job, the best way possible, every single day almost in the form of payback for them doing right by me and my family.”
2. Workday
U.S. headquarters: Pleasanton, Calif.
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: 6,706
Total worldwide revenue: $2,100,000,000
Employees say:
“If something is important to you, it’s important to Workday. If you are passionate about something, Workday will support that cause with you. If you want to participate in something in your community, Workday will help you make it happen.”
3. Salesforce
U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, California
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: 20,113
Total worldwide revenue: $10,480,000,000
Employees say:
“I am still often struck by the start-up feel – that energy and bond that exists with a smaller company where you’re all family – and then realize Salesforce has this massive global footprint.”
4. Cisco
U.S. headquarters: San Jose, California
Industry vertical: Hardware, software
Number of U.S. employees: 37,289
Total worldwide revenue: $49,330,000,000
Employees say:
“It has a purpose greater than just profits. It has a soul and a desire to do well by customers, employees, shareholders and our communities as a whole.”
5. Red Hat
U.S. headquarters: Raleigh, North Carolina
Industry vertical: Software, IT Consulting, Storage/Data Management
Number of U.S. employees: Confidential
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“Red Hat has a very unique culture and embraces the open source/community driven model not just as our development model but also as our business model in which everyone is encouraged to contribute to the organization.”
6. Hub Spot
U.S. headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: 1,533
Total worldwide revenue: $219,000,000
Employees say:
“There is radical transparency, and a spotlight is shone on all things good and bad and everyone has access to sensitive information that otherwise would not be available.”
7. Zillow Group
U.S. headquarters: Seattle, Washington
Industry vertical: Online Internet Services
Number of U.S. employees: 3,542
Total worldwide revenue: $1,076,800,000
Employees say:
“Empowering their employees to do their best work each and every day is Zillow’s way of life. You are given the best resources to get your job done and you have access to the smartest people in the industry.”
8. SAP America Inc.
U.S. headquarters: Newton Square, Pennsylvania
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: 19,157
Total worldwide revenue: $26,980,000,000
Employees say:
“There is an entrepreneurial spirit at SAP. People are encouraged to try new ways of doing things on their own without fear of ramifications if it does not work.”
9. Adobe
U.S. headquarters: San Jose, California
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: 9,415
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“Adobe has a way of making people feel included, regarding of age, gender or orientation. Although some of the events skew hipster, there’s a lot of emphasis on other types and stages of life.”
10. Intuit Inc.
U.S. headquarters: Mountain View, California
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: 6,939
Total worldwide revenue: $5,964,000,000
Employees say:
“It is a place where we are encouraged to bring our whole selves to work, meaning the company cares about who we are personally. It is an environment where it is okay to be ourselves and we are actually encouraged to do so.”
11. World Wide Technology
U.S. headquarters: St. Louis, Missouri
Industry vertical:Hardware, Software, Online Internet Services, IT Consulting, Storage/Data Management
Number of U.S. employees: 4,673
Total worldwide revenue: $10,500,000,000
Employees say:
“World Wide Technology has the unique ability to grow quickly while maintaining a great culture, promote a strong work/life balance and provide opportunities for employees to continue their professional development.”
12. Fast Enterprises
U.S. headquarters: Centennial, Colorado
Industry vertical: Software, IT Consulting
Number of U.S. employees: 1,166
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“FAST is a very flat organization so really anyone has access to give feedback to upper management. Very open and clear communication throughout all levels of the company.”
13. NVIDIA
U.S. headquarters: Santa Clara, California
Industry vertical:
Number of U.S. employees: 6,542
Total worldwide revenue: $9714000000
Employees say:
“Working at Nvidia is like experiencing the future today. There is so much potential from the capabilities that our products deliver that it is exciting to be a part of that bleeding edge environment.”
14. New Relic
U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, California
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: Confidential
Total worldwide revenue: $355,000,000
Employees say:
“People bring their authentic selves to work, and it shows in the interactions you have with close colleagues and individuals you meet. Our leadership team is genuine and sincere, and those qualities are reflected in every department.”
15. Dropbox
U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, California
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: Confidential
Total worldwide revenue: $1,106,800,000
Employees say:
“I absolutely love the company value ‘Cupcake’ which lays emphasis on providing a human touch to everything we do. We don’t take ourselves too seriously, celebrate things big and small, and can have fun while working hard.”
16. Atlassian
U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, California
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: Confidential
Total worldwide revenue: $619,936,000
Employees say:
“You’re given many opportunities to grow with supportive leadership encouraging you along the way. I’ve never been so happy to go to work in my entire life. Atlassian has such a friendly and accepting culture. It’s amazing!”
17. Kronos Incorporated
U.S. headquarters: Lowell, Massachusetts
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: 3,565
Total worldwide revenue: $1,400,000,000
Employees say:
“Work-life balance is beyond exceptional. With kids in school, I am encouraged to take time and participate in their lives. It makes me work harder for the people who extend these privileges to me.”
18. Box, Inc.
U.S. headquarters: Redwood City, California
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: 1,712
Total worldwide revenue: $506,100,000
Employees say:
“Extremely transparent culture where confidential business plans are shared internally with people openly, at every level of the business. To that point, goals are always crystal clear. We are always aligned on what is happening.”
19. Workiva Inc.
U.S. headquarters: Ames, Iowa
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: Confidential
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“On one occasion (where I was the subject matter expert), I contradicted and corrected our CTO. It was only after the fact that I realized I would never have felt comfortable doing that elsewhere. I would have been afraid to lose my job.”
20. Hyland
U.S. headquarters: Westlake, Ohio
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: 2,860
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“Hyland does a wonderful job of promoting a work/family balance. Not only do they have an onsite daycare, but also family activities such as zoo memberships, family outings, hayrides, holiday parties. My family loves my company as much as I do!”
21. Indeed
U.S. headquarters: Austin, Texas
Industry vertical: Online Internet Services
Number of U.S. employees: 4,42
Total worldwide revenue: $1,981,419,748
Employees say:
“I love the inclusion that Indeed has. Indeed is inviting to all cultures and people that come from different ways of life. I love that I always feel accepted.”
22. SAS Institute Inc.
U.S. headquarters: Cary, North Carolina
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: 7,212
Total worldwide revenue: $3,240,000,000
Employees say:
“The company makes it very clear that it cares about the well-being of the people who make up the workforce on a level I haven’t seen anywhere else, and it emphasizes work-life balance in a way that feels very genuine.”
23. Insight Enterprises
U.S. headquarters: Tempe, Arizona
Industry vertical: Hardware, Internet Service Provider, Software, Online Internet Services, IT Consulting, Storage/Data ManagementNumber of U.S. employees: 4,967
Total worldwide revenue: $6,703,623,000
Employees say:
“There is transparency between the management and employees and nothing is done behind the scenes. Every Team Mate is given equal opportunity and seen with the same amount of dignity and respect.”
24. HP Inc.
U.S. headquarters: Palo Alto, California
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: 13,206
Total worldwide revenue: $52,000,000,000
Employees say:
“I love working for a company that places so much emphasis on doing business in a fair and honest manner. Where other businesses talk about integrity, HP lives it every single day.”
25. Medidata Solutions
U.S. headquarters: New York City, New York
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: 1,348
Total worldwide revenue: $545,532,000
Employees say:
“It is a place where your efforts are recognized. My specific management team guides and encourages me to be at my very best. The overall management is very transparent with what they are doing to keep on moving the company forward.”
Small & Medium Companies
1. KnowBe4 Inc.
U.S. headquarters: Clearwater, Florida
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: 524
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“This company really does everything it can to bring joy to everyone who works here. There are fun games and prizes throughout the month and events to celebrate special events.”
2. The Trade Desk
U.S. headquarters: Ventura, California
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: 612
Total worldwide revenue: $308,000,000
Employees say:
“Leadership is transparent, even about the difficult issues or when it comes to giving an unpopular answer. They are willing to have the tough conversations and share their position, even if it may not be what people want to hear at the time.”
3. Asana
U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, California
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: 298
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“We pride ourselves on being a great place to work but that’s not enough, it really stems from the company’s values – particularly clarity and explicitness around the who, what, where, when and why.”
4. Pariveda Solutions
U.S. headquarters: Dallas, Texas
Industry vertical: IT Consulting
Number of U.S. employees: 595
Total worldwide revenue: $110,450,816
Employees say:
“There is genuine interest in the development of individuals, an honest and open review system, and extremely fair and transparent promotion and pay system (open salaries).”
5. Pluralsight
U.S. headquarters: Farmington, Utah
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: 894
Total worldwide revenue: $166,824,000
Employees say:
“There is complete trust and autonomy here. I get my work done and am able to be with my family for important events. Pluralsight trusts me that I do my best. That trust inspires me to do more for Pluralsight than I would do somewhere else.”
6. Mulesoft
U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, California
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: 712
Total worldwide revenue: $296,500,000
Employees say:
“We are clear about who we want to hire and the values that we live by in the company. This sets the tone for creating an environment that promotes healthy working relationships with each other. The C-Suite of execs is very accessible by anyone.”
7. Gusto
U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, California
Industry vertical: Software, Online Internet Services
Number of U.S. employees: 600
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“Management doesn’t believe in employees as being “human resources” or numbers. We’re treated like humans, and the company’s vision is to “create a world where work empowers a better life,” and they live by that mantra.”
8. WP Engine
U.S. headquarters: Austin, Texas
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: 421
Total worldwide revenue: $100,000,000
Employees say:
“We are all empowered to do what we believe is the right decision. We are humans, we are going to make mistakes. We believe by making mistakes you are trying something new. We are all there to support you, not beat you up when it doesn’t go as planned.”
9. Snowflake Computing
U.S. headquarters: San Mateo, California
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: 412
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“Snowflake has a great culture of people who are truly supportive and collaborative. There are no politics – everyone is working toward the same goal, and helping each other to be the best.”
10. BambooHR
U.S. headquarters: Lindon, Utah
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: 365
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“BambooHR places a high emphasis on work-life balance. They want us to be happy and productive at work, but they don’t want work to detract from our home and personal lives.
11. Salsify
U.S. headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: 187
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“No one has an office and is completely approachable and visible. Even our CEO’s have shared desks. It makes for a really open and wonderful setting in which we’re all part of a team, and no one is better than someone else.”
12. TCG
U.S. headquarters: Washington D.C.
Industry vertical: IT Consulting
Number of U.S. employees: 141
Total worldwide revenue: $29,463,702
Employees say:
“I keep looking for it, but workplace politics simply don’t exist here. Everyone is treated very respectfully and transparently. The perks are fantastic and quirky, which people love. Walk to work? You get reimbursed for two pairs of shoes annually.”
13. Burwood Group
U.S. headquarters: Chicago, Illinois
Industry vertical: IT Consulting
Number of U.S. employees: 203
Total worldwide revenue: $123,971,387
Employees say:
“The company embodies an entrepreneurial spirit – people are empowered to try new things, learn and stretch themselves, and to take chances in the hopes of improvements. The company often promotes from within.”
14. SendGrid
U.S. headquarters: Denver, Colorado
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: 414
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“There is a huge commitment to hiring exceptional people that fit within our 4H values of Happy, Humble, Honest, and Hungry. Management has made it clear that hiring the right people that raise the bar is the number one priority for our company.”
15. You Need A Budget
U.S. headquarters: Lehi, Utah
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: 69
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“No matter where you are in the hierarchy of the company, your opinion is heard, respected, and responded to. In addition, management staff wants to know the full picture of you – the person – as they feel it will best help the company move forward.”
16. SurveyMonkey
U.S. headquarters: San Mateo, California
Industry vertical: Online Internet Services
Number of U.S. employees: Confidential
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“Great culture where curiosity/questions and feedback are sought after and encouraged. Also, a question you hear most often from both peers and managers is “How can I help?” Colleagues genuinely want to help and support each other.”
17. Lever
U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, California
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: 170
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“There is commitment to diversity and inclusion in every internal company-related decision. Lever strives not just for diversity, but diversity of thought as well. We want those who challenge the status quo and push boundaries.”
18. Solstice
U.S. headquarters: Chicago, Illinois
Industry vertical: IT Consulting
Number of U.S. employees: 321
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“The flat hierarchy makes everyone seem very present and approachable and helps keep things transparent.”
19. WillowTree
U.S. headquarters: Charlottesville, Virginia
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: 255
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“WillowTree lives by its Core Values, and it’s awesome to see these Values in action while at work. Open Communication is one of the most important things to me, I had lacked it in previous positions and it’s refreshing to actually have it encouraged.”
20. Mailchimp
U.S. headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia
Industry vertical: Online Internet Services
Number of U.S. employees: 802
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“This is a company who looks for people who aren’t afraid to zig when everyone else tends to zag. That’s profound to me.”
21. ReliaQuest
U.S. headquarters: Tampa, Florida
Industry vertical: IT Consulting
Number of U.S. employees: Confidential
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“The way ReliaQuest scales while still maintaining the culture is truly impressive. ReliaQuest is a very meritocratic environment where the people who deserve promotions received them regardless of their age.”
22. Sumo Logic
U.S. headquarters: Redwood City, California
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: 339
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“I have been very impressed by the accessibility of the executive leadership, especially our CEO. They take time to walk the floor and engage with all levels of employees. This allows for honest and open communication.”
23. Yext
U.S. headquarters: New York, New York
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: 726
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“Yext has a deep commitment to culture, education and hiring team members with unique perspectives & personalities. Yext employees are encouraged to lift each other up and praise each other for good work.”
24. Chegg
U.S. headquarters: Santa Clara, California
Industry vertical: Software
Number of U.S. employees: Confidential
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“This company has made the right decisions in an effort to grow our mission. I am very proud to work for a company that is so altruistic particularly in the Silicon Valley and that strives to make the world a better place for college students.”
25. AgileThought
U.S. headquarters: Tampa, Florida
Industry vertical: IT Consulting
Number of U.S. employees: 283
Total worldwide revenue: $56,637,000
Employees say:
“I feel empowered to bring new opportunities and ideas to leadership that have potential to be beneficial to the company. I always feel valued as an employee and have the opportunities to work towards continuous career progression.”
Methodology
To determine the 2019 Best Workplaces in Technology, Fortune partnered with the people analytics firm, Great Place to Work®, to analyze anonymous survey feedback representing more than 220,000 US employees.
Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For All™. Eight-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. Great Place to Work analyze these experiences relative to each organization’s size, workforce make up, and what’s typical in their industry and region.
The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on an assessment of all employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they’re consistently experienced.
To ensure survey results truly represent all employees, Great Place to Work requires that Trust Index© survey results are accurate to a 95% confidence level with a 5% margin of error or better.
Companies with 10 to 999 people are considered for the small and medium category; companies with 1,000 employees or more are considered for the large category.
