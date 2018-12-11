USDA Recalls 29,000 Pounds of Jimmy Dean Sausage

More than 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean frozen, ready-to-eat pork and poultry sausage links are being recalled after the discovery that they might contain pieces of metal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall late Monday, noting that five consumers have reported finding metal in their sausage, but there have not been any confirmed illnesses of adverse reactions to the issue.

Customers are being urged to check their freezers for 23.4-ounce pouches of “Jimmy Dean Heat ‘n Serve Original Sausage Links Made with Pork & Turkey.” The affected packages have a Use By date of Jan. 31, 2019 and the case code A6382168. Only packages with a time stamp between 11:58 and 01:49 are affected.

Metal, usually metal shavings, in food might seem unusual, but it has been the cause of several recalls in recent years. Last March, OK Food recalled more than 933,000 pounds of breaded chicken products over metal contamination fears. Sanderson Farms recalled 500,000 pounds of meat for the same reason in 2015. And in February, Altria Group recalled some smokeless tobacco products after customers found metal objects in them.

2018 has been a banner year for big recalls. JBS Tolleson has recalled more than 6,000 tons of beef since October. Cargill was forced to twice recall meats, once in August and again in September. And Kroger issued a warning in May when there was the threat of plastic contamination.