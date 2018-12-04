Drake Can't Be Stopped As Apple Music 2018 Artist of the Year

If anything is clear about Apple Music, it’s that its subscribers really love Drake.

Once again, Drake has earned the top spot as the Apple Music Artist of the Year, the tech giant announced on Tuesday. Drake’s album Scorpion also earned the top spot as the most popular album on the streaming service.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because Drake has dominated Apple Music over the last few years. In 2016, for instance, Drake’s “One Dance” was the most popular song on Apple Music (aapl) and Views was the platform’s most popular album. Last year, Drake won Album of the Year honors with More Life.

Despite having the most-streamed album of the year, Drake didn’t actually win Apple’s Album of the Year honors. Instead, that award went to artist Kasey Musgraves’ album Golden Hour. The service’s song of the year was “I Like It” by Cardi B, featuring Bad Bunny and J. Balvin. Juice WRLD was the 2018 Apple Music Breakout Artist of the Year.

Still, it was hard to beat Drake this year. In its list of the top 100 most popular songs around the world, Drake’s “God’s Plan” was tops, followed by his “Nice For What.” Drake’s “In My Feelings” took the fourth spot behind Post Malone’s “Rockstar.” Drake’s “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What” took the top two spots in U.S. charts, as well.