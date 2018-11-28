Google’s Wireless Service Expands to Include iPhones and Most Androids

Google’s wireless communications service Project Fi expanded its capabilities Wednesday, now offering its network to the majority of Androids and iPhones—a huge expansion considering the service was previously only available on Google’s own Nexus and Pixel phones, plus a handful of Android devices.

To make its growth official, the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) service is rebranding as Google Fi. Under the new name, the three-year-old company will continue to offer subscribers unlimited talk and text for $20 per month with an additional $10 per gigabit of data used.

This deal is now available to phones running on Android 7.0 or higher with LTE bands 2 and 4, Venture Beat reports. For Apple, the device must have iOS 11 or higher, and it’s only available in beta through the Google Fi iOS app.

The newly supported devices do not include Google Fi’s seamless network-switching for the best coverage, however. For now, only phones built for Fi (like the Pixel 3, Moto G6, and others) are able to securely switch between Wi-Fi and cellular networks of Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, and Three for the best connection based on your location. All others will only use T-Mobile, according to Venture Beat.

Other functions, such as texts to non-iPhones and visual voicemail, will work a little differently and require additional settings configuration for iOS users.