Here's What Stores Are Open (and Closed) on Thanksgiving 2018

Despite an annual public outcry, people spend a lot of time at the store on Thanksgiving.

Some are hunting for last minute items for their Thanksgiving dinners. Some are hoping to get a head start on Black Friday deals. But it’s always a roll of the dice whether the retailer you’re planning to visit will be open.

It’s a divisive topic among corporations. Some see the day as a chance to double down on eager holiday shoppers. Others feel it’s more important to allow employees to spend time with their families on a day that has traditionally been reserved for that.

Here’s a look at which stores will—and won’t—be open on Thanksgiving 2018.

Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving

Kroger: 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Lucky’s Market: Open until 4 p.m.

Meijer: Most locations are open 24 hours

Safeway: 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Stop & Shop: Open until 5 p.m.

Wegmans: Open until 4 p.m. (except Mass.).

Whole Foods: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (varies by location)

Winn-Dixie: Open until 4 p.m.

Other retail stores open on Thanksgiving

Bass Pro Shops: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m

Belk: 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday

Best Buy: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to midnight

Cabela’s: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m

CVS: Open regular hours (pharmacies generally closed, however)

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday

Dollar General: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

DSW: 5 to 10 p.m.

Five Below: 6 to 11 p.m.

GameStop: 3 to 10 p.m

J.C. Penney: Opens at 2 p.m

Kmart: 6 a.m. to midnight

Kohl’s: Opens at 5 p.m.

Macy’s: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday

Michaels: 6 p.m. to midnight

Old Navy: Opens at 3 p.m.

Sears: 6 p.m. to midnight

Southeastern Grocers: Open until 4 p.m.

Target: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Walgreens: Open regular hours (pharmacies generally closed, however)

Walmart: Regular hours (in-store Black Friday sales start at 6 p.m.)

Grocery stores closed on Thanksgiving

Aldi

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Costco

Publix

Sam’s Club

Trader Joe’s

Other retailers closed on Thanksgiving

A.C. Moore

Ace Hardware

American Girl

At Home

AT&T (company-owned stores)

Barnes & Noble

Bloomingdale’s

Burlington

Crate & Barrel

Dillard’s

dressbarn

Guitar Center

H&M

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Ikea

Joann Stores

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and OfficeMax

P.C. Richard & Son

Pep Boys

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

REI

Saks Fifth Avenue

Sam’s Club

Shoe Carnival

Staples

Stein Mart

Sur La Table

The Container Store

T.J. Maxx

World Market