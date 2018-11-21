Here's What Stores Are Open (and Closed) on Thanksgiving 2018

Despite an annual public outcry, people spend a lot of time at the store on Thanksgiving.
Some are hunting for last minute items for their Thanksgiving dinners. Some are hoping to get a head start on Black Friday deals. But it’s always a roll of the dice whether the retailer you’re planning to visit will be open.
It’s a divisive topic among corporations. Some see the day as a chance to double down on eager holiday shoppers. Others feel it’s more important to allow employees to spend time with their families on a day that has traditionally been reserved for that.
Here’s a look at which stores will—and won’t—be open on Thanksgiving 2018.
Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving
Kroger: 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Lucky’s Market: Open until 4 p.m.
Meijer: Most locations are open 24 hours
Safeway: 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Stop & Shop: Open until 5 p.m.
Wegmans: Open until 4 p.m. (except Mass.).
Whole Foods: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (varies by location)
Winn-Dixie: Open until 4 p.m.
Other retail stores open on Thanksgiving
Bass Pro Shops: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m
Belk: 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday
Best Buy: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday
Big Lots: 7 a.m. to midnight
Cabela’s: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m
CVS: Open regular hours (pharmacies generally closed, however)
Dick’s Sporting Goods: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday
Dollar General: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
DSW: 5 to 10 p.m.
Five Below: 6 to 11 p.m.
GameStop: 3 to 10 p.m
J.C. Penney: Opens at 2 p.m
Kmart: 6 a.m. to midnight
Kohl’s: Opens at 5 p.m.
Macy’s: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday
Michaels: 6 p.m. to midnight
Old Navy: Opens at 3 p.m.
Sears: 6 p.m. to midnight
Southeastern Grocers: Open until 4 p.m.
Target: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Walgreens: Open regular hours (pharmacies generally closed, however)
Walmart: Regular hours (in-store Black Friday sales start at 6 p.m.)
Grocery stores closed on Thanksgiving
Aldi
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Sam’s Club
Trader Joe’s
Other retailers closed on Thanksgiving
A.C. Moore
Ace Hardware
American Girl
At Home
AT&T (company-owned stores)
Barnes & Noble
Bloomingdale’s
Burlington
Crate & Barrel
dressbarn
Guitar Center
H&M
Hobby Lobby
HomeGoods
Ikea
Joann Stores
Marshalls
Mattress Firm
Neiman Marcus
Nordstrom Rack
Office Depot and OfficeMax
P.C. Richard & Son
Pep Boys
Petco
PetSmart
Pier 1 Imports
REI
Saks Fifth Avenue
Sam’s Club
Shoe Carnival
Stein Mart
Sur La Table
The Container Store
T.J. Maxx
World Market